City, county open new health clinic for employees

As part of a new deal with Ascension St. Vincent, Kokomo and Howard County now will have a new health clinic for their employees.

The Kokomo Howard Wellness Center, located at 317 S. Berkley Road, will provide healthcare services to the more than 800 city and county employees and families for the duration of a four-year contract. The clinic replaces a former health clinic for city and county employees, which was located on North Bell Street.

According to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo President Margaret Johnson, the goal of the new Kokomo Howard Wellness Center is twofold.

“First of all, the purpose of the clinic, the obvious answer is to provide really quality care for the city and county workers and their families, not only primary care but with a wellness focus,” said Johnson “ … and the second part of it, the reason a lot of employers go into this type of arrangement, it’s to help lower healthcare costs. It keeps the patients and the employees getting care at the appropriate level.”

The Kokomo Howard Wellness Center will provide services like preventive care, chronic disease management, nutritional counseling, behavioral healthcare, and will be staffed with a full medical team, including a doctor, nurse, practitioner, several nurses, and counselors.

Johnson said having a dietician and health clinician on staff is an asset as they are “two really big aspects of the wellness focus.”

While facilities such as these put healthcare in reach of employees, Johnson said they’re also beneficial to the employers that offer them.

“[Employees are] seeing a primary healthcare doctor and getting their basic healthcare needs taken care of, so they’re healthier. Then they don’t go to the ER as often, and we take care of patients at the appropriate setting. It really does reduce the cost of healthcare for the employers,” Johnson said.

The Kokomo Howard Wellness Center opened on Sept. 1, and, according to Johnson, county and city employees already have been utilizing its services.

“They had patients on the first and this week,” Johnson said. “We’re not missing a week in taking care of those employees and their families. They’re scheduling and getting acquainted with the new location. It’s a really nice location. We renovated the space and got it brightened up. It was a very quick turnaround time. I think the patients will like it. It’s private and bright and refreshed and has a little more space in it.”

Howard County Commissioner President Paul Wyman said he’s proud of the new facility and the “high-quality” healthcare services that Ascension St. Vincent provides.

“We are proud to partner with Ascension St. Vincent because of the quality of care offered,” Wyman said. “We also know that Ascension St. Vincent works with patients on their long-term healthcare goals, which also helps bring down healthcare costs. We’re hopeful that will occur as more county employees use the center’s services.”

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore also weighed in on the new wellness center, saying he is proud to partner with Ascension St. Vincent.

“We are excited about the opportunity to give our employees and their families access to services that hopefully will lead them toward positive health outcomes over time,” said Moore said. “Ascension St. Vincent has been a key fixture in our community for many years, and we are proud to partner with them for the benefit of all who will be under their care.”