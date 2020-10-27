City, county aim to unify animal ordinance

The animal ordinance for Kokomo and Howard County will be revised in an effort to update language and close loopholes.

Last week at the Kokomo Common Council meeting, Howard County Councilman John Roberts came before the council as a representative of the Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee, a group that says the animal ordinance in the area needs a massive update, as in some cases, nothing legally can be done when animals are mistreated. Robert proposed a revitalization of the current animal ordinance last week to be examined by the Kokomo Common Council.

According to Roberts, the effort to update the ordinance came about after the spring of 2019 when a Kokomo resident made a Facebook post exposing a neighbor’s mistreatment of their animals, which he said garnered a strong and immediate reaction from the community. But the current animal ordinance was unable to solve the issue. Roberts was asked to investigate, and through that, the Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee was created to update the ordinance regarding animal treatment in the area.

“We found that the humane society’s animal control officer had been to this property many times,” Roberts said. “And each time he visited, the conditions fell in the parameters of the existing animal ordinance. And that was unacceptable because the neighbor is experiencing great anxiety because the ordinance was not complete enough to fix the problem.”

Roberts and his committee took issue with the “weak language” concerning animal care and said the ordinance itself was “broken.”

According to Roberts, the animal ordinance committee reviewed Indianapolis’ animal ordinance and adopted it to fit Kokomo and Howard County. It then was reviewed and approved by the Kokomo Humane Society, and presented to the common council last Monday.

The current Kokomo animal ordinance initially was passed in 2012 and last updated in 2014 with stricter measurements placed on canines, like requiring specific signage notifying those nearby of potentially dangerous dogs.

However, one citizen at last week’s meeting said that something needed be done regarding the current animal ordinance, and it needed to be done now.

Speaking before the council, Carolann Holder described her experiences with her neighbor’s dogs, saying that one of the animals was “running rampant, jumping at the car.” Holder blamed their mistreatment to their behavior and held pictures before the council that showed mistreatment of the dogs.

“I live next door to these people, and this is what I have to live with, OK?” Holder said. “And the dog that they had in the first place that the people made so mean, that poor thing. Tortured the neighbors, couldn’t get out of their car after their cancer treatment because the dog was running rampant, jumping at the car. He’s jumped at my front door. He chased my daughter into the back door. I had a ball bat at my back door. The neighbor lady is yelling at me, going, ‘If you hurt my dog.’ And it’s like, I’ve got two dogs. Anyway, I could go on and on.

“I just want to make sure something gets done. It’s committee after committee, but let’s do something. I mean this is sad, and it just continues.”

The updated animal ordinance proposal presented by Roberts was extensive. The 22-page proposal is much more detailed than the current nine-page ordinance. The proposed ordinance updates several sections of the current one. For example, a section detailing the specific requirements of tethering an animal close loopholes.

The current ordinance Section 90.03 requires that “the tether shall be attached to a properly fitted collar or harness worn by the animal; the tether may not be attached to a slip or prong collar.” The proposal expands on that, using more specific language. Sec. 531-408 of the proposed ordinance states, “It shall be unlawful to tether any animal by use of a choke collar, or on any collar too small for the size and age of the animal, or by any rope, chain, or cord directly attached to the animal's neck.”

In response to the proposed ordinance, common council President Lynn Rudolph said the council already was aware of the matter and had created a committee of their own to review the proposed ordinance. Councilman Matt Grecu will spearhead the committee and will be joined by Councilman Jason Acord. Grecu said representatives from the Howard County administration, along with members of the Greentown and Russiaville town boards, will be invited to join as well.

According to Grecu, one of the goals of the committee will be to create a city- and county-wide animal ordinance that will be uniform for all citizens in the area. The councilman also said the committee will be discussing issues facing the Kokomo Humane Society in order to get a better understanding of what the new ordinance will need to include, such as specifics on code enforcement.