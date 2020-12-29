City considers returning ambulance service to fire department

City officials are considering bringing back a service that was nixed more than a decade ago to address potential “no medics available” calls that have raised concern as of late.

Last week, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the city was in the process of researching whether there’s a need to revive a city ambulance service. This stems from concern he’s been hearing about a potential increase in “no medics available” calls, which Moore cited as possibly being due to the pandemic exacerbating hospital resources.

“It’s hard to tell without getting more information from years past. Because obviously, being in the middle of a pandemic, there may be more calls for service with those that feel they may have COVID-like symptoms,” Moore said. “There’s more of a concern with, ‘Oh, my gosh, I might have it, I’m going to call an ambulance.’”

The fire department, he said, was concerned with the number of calls for service that have resulted in no medics available. In those instances, out-of-city medics are relied upon, such as Greentown, Galveston, and Russiaville.

According to data provided by Howard County 911 Director Zach Rudolph, there have been 13,469 calls for service in Kokomo from Jan. 1 through Dec. 22. The first medics called upon are from the city’s two hospitals, he said. Of those calls, Community Howard Regional Health responded to 6,244 calls, while Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo responded to 6,367 calls.

When those units are busy, volunteer fire departments from Harrison Township, Taylor Township, Russiaville, Greentown, and Galveston have BLS units that are called upon.

Of the calls this year, 858 calls were responded to by medics other than the two hospitals. Of those calls, Galveston responded to 348 calls, Greentown to 165 calls, Harrison Township to 74 calls, Russiaville to 13 calls, and Taylor Township to 258 calls.

The calls responded to by those services amounted to 3.9 percent of the total calls for service this year.

“Going into ‘21, we’re going to take a harder look on those calls and see if there continues to be a trend and then hope to have a follow-up conversation with the hospitals to see where they are at,” Moore said.

The city still is in possession of an ambulance it once used. When the city ambulance service was cut years ago, the truck was turned into a hazmat truck that the fire department uses. Should the city return the service, the plan is to revert the truck back to an ambulance.

Six to seven paramedics would be hired to man the ambulance, working two per shift. With benefits considered, each would start at a cost of $85,000 to the city. With seven paramedics considered, the total manpower cost would come to $595,000. That number is significantly less than when the two BLS ambulances were discontinued in 2009. At that time, city officials estimated a cost savings of $1.3 million.

Paramedics to man the reverted ambulance would be hired straight from the ranks of the fire department, Moore said.

Moore said conversations with officials from both Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo would be necessary before any sort of official decision was made.

“And again, I don’t want the hospitals to think that we or the community don’t trust the level of service that they’re able to provide because both hospitals, first and foremost, they’re the ones that need to be on those runs,” Moore said. “This would be a way to partner with them to support any needs that they would have in addressing the emergencies in the community. The community should be our first priority, not who’s able to provide the best. It’s not a competition. It’s all about properly servicing the community.”

If the city decides to move forward with reviving its ambulance service, it must be approved by the Kokomo Common Council and appropriated into the budget.

“It wouldn’t be something as easy as flipping a switch and saying, ‘Hey, look, we got an ambulance back in service.’ As the investigations continue, if it is decided that it is in the best interests of the community to add at least one ambulance for now to the fire department, then the budgeting process would have to follow. It’s not only to get the resources and equipment but make sure we’re budgeted to get the additional manpower as well,” Moore said.