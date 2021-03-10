City of Kokomo was chosen by the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc. (IPEP) as a recipient of its 2021 safety grant award. IPEP partnered with HR Intern/Safety Coordinator Amber Kinsey and Ryan Hartzler with Patriot Insurance Group, among others, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching risk management resources. The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers compensation exposure. Pictured left to right: Mayor Tyler Moore, Agent Ryan Hartzler of Patriot Insurance Group, and HR Intern/Safety Coordinator Amber Kinsey.
