City audit finds nothing illegal from Goodnight administration

An audit of city finances, long touted as a major campaign promise for Mayor Tyler Moore, finally has been completed.

The audit, which began in January, was an attempt at house-cleaning for city finances, and according to Wes Reed, the city controller, everything found in the audit done by the previous Mayor Greg Goodnight’s administration was legal. The audit studied financials from 2017 to 2020.

“This portion is legal,” Reed said. “I have not come across the illegal yet. I’ve come across some grey; I won’t lie. And I got the State Board of Accounts on the phone first thing, and then I go from there. When you have someone who’s been in office for 12 years, you’re not going to discover that whole process in 12 months. This is a huge step in moving us where we want to go, and anything else, it’s going to be as it comes. We’ll deal with it. As far as what we have in front of us, there’s nothing illegal. It’s not the way we’d do it, but it’s not illegal. We’re not planning on going after him and pressing charges and all that stuff. We’re not there.”

According to Reed, the audit found that the previous administration budgeted heavier than needed and re-appropriated later on. In a summary of the audit, Reed said the audit found that “budgeted staffing levels were inflated significantly higher than the actual staffing level.” In the summary, it was discovered that the street, police, and fire departments’ budgets had as many as 10 positions in each budget that never were filled. With the fire department alone, Reed said, an average of $700,000 per year from 2017 to 2019 would be transferred out of the budget.

Reed said that staffing levels in particular were budgeted higher than what was, in reality, actually there. Then, the extra funds budgeted were left unused until needed for different projects.

Although Reed decried the previous administration’s use of transferring funds, he said that “transfers are going to happen.”

“You can’t foresee what’s going to happen next year,” Reed said. “Transfers are going to happen; that’s pretty normal. Tornado hits your city, and now all of a sudden what you planned to spend over here you have to spend over there. Stuff like that just happens.”

Reed said that the audit was necessary and that it proved to the city that its finances were in good shape.

“Any administration does that. Everyone does,” Reed said. “That should honestly be your first move. Make sure you have a good, clean start. What this shows us is that we have a really strong financial position. We have a good tax base. We have good revenue streams, and we have good cash on hand. All that stuff is in really good shape. It just needed some restructuring and to reprioritize what we felt was important.”

Moore said the time, money, and focus spent on the audit by his administration as a “wise-move” and that the audit was “never a witch hunt.”

“Like anything else, house cleaning, you discover dust that has collected in corners and such. So more than anything, it’s to get an understanding of past practices and how departments may have been funded or managed,” Moore said.

The Perspective submitted public records request for the audit. It was unfulfilled by press time.