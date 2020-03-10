City aims to crack down on code enforcement

For city government, ordinance enforcement represents a problem. But, Kokomo officials are teaming with a local judge to tighten up the ordinance enforcement process.
In recent weeks, city officials and Howard Superior III Judge Doug Tate have been working on a plan to correct the problems they’ve observed with ordinance enforcement. From how Kokomo Police Department officers write tickets to the legal process that follows an ordinance violation citation, local leaders intend to overhaul ordinance enforcement in a way they hope will benefit those who report violations.
“I think a lot of them just remained unfiled, and the point is I think some individuals would realize they could get away with continuing to violate the ordinance with no repercussions,” said Kokomo Corporation Counsel TJ Rethlake. “And so, the point of that is to stop it. A lot of it is safety … It’s not going to be a revenue maker. I’ll tell you that. But the point is there’s some repercussions for your actions.”
The issues facing the current system are multifaceted, and the newly-minted city administration still is getting a handle on the scope of problems as well. According to Rethlake, it’s unknown precisely how many ordinance violations remain unprosecuted and corresponding fees uncollected.
Tate, whose court would handle ordinance violations, said in the last three years fewer than five ordinance violations have come through his court. The judge helped launch a potential fix to the problem, reaching out to city officials with the prospect of creating an ordinance enforcement bureau under existing Indiana statute to overhaul code enforcement.
Under the current system, police officers would write a citation to alleged offenders. Then, the city attorney would file a small claim in Howard Superior III for an amount up to $250. The court then would hear evidence and determine if a judgment should be entered in favor of the city. But, this process created issues. Tate cited a case that came through his court as an example.
In that instance, individuals were lighting fireworks in a residential area, causing issues for a neighboring family and their child with special needs. According to Tate, multiple attempts were made to get the individuals to stop, and eventually they were issued a ticket by a police officer. However, they were given a traffic ticket and a traffic trial date. Traffic cases fall under the jurisdiction of the Howard County Prosecutor, but as an ordinance violation, the prosecutor couldn’t actually pursue the problem.
“There wasn’t a lot of interest in trying to figure out how the city would pursue this claim,” said Tate. “I don’t know whether it worked itself out. I don’t know what happened with the underlying facts, but it certainly drew my attention to the fact that there was a lot of confusion as to what would take place if you had a simple ordinance violation where you wanted to write a ticket for that.”
The creation of an ordinance enforcement bureau may help such issues by clarifying all parties’ roles in the process.
As of now, Kokomo Common Council Member Kara Kitts-McKibben is expected to carry an ordinance soon that will create the bureau to determine a new process for handling ordinance violations.
That new process is expected to begin with the creation of a new form for the issuance of tickets, as well as a new designation within local courts once those tickets are created. Police, firefighters, and animal control officers will be able to issue the tickets. When a violation is issued, offenders will be given a certain amount of time to pay a corresponding fine, which will fall under a to-be-determined fine schedule. Those facing the fine then can pay it at city hall within the allotted time, or they can deny the violation. If they choose to fight the violation, either by claiming they remediated the issue or that the fine was issued wrongly, the city corporation counsel will then review associated information.
Under these circumstances, it’s expected that the city attorney will file the violation within the courts. The same will occur if the fine goes unpaid without a response from the individual the ticket was issued to.
“The final result of the change will be that every single person that is charged with enforcing the ordinance will understand what the process is and how those tickets are written,” said Tate. “The individuals that receive the tickets, they’ll know what their rights are and what the ultimate conclusion will be. It will give them a definitive time to come in to contest it, a definitive time to pay it, and a definitive time to file the claim with the courts and proceed to a trial.”
But, clarified officials, it’s still unclear what will be needed to enforce the violations. At the moment, Rethlake said the city didn’t intend to hire more personnel to work ordinance enforcement. That will be determined by the volume of ordinance violations that are issued once the system is up and running.
Kitts-McKibben said a lot of work still is needed to be done before the ordinance comes before the city council. In particular, she said all involved departments need to be brought into the fold in terms of applicable ordinances.
“What it comes to is there will be a lot of work put in by a lot of people … police, fire, animal control. We have to sift through the ordinances that already pertain to those, regroup, and come together,” said Kitts-McKibben. “There will be a lot of groundwork.”
She said she expected the ordinance to be presented to the council within the next couple of months and hoped the end result would be a benefit to the city.
“We’re trying to create a cohesive way and be transparent about how these are your rights as citizens … I think it’s a good thing,” said Kitts-McKibben.