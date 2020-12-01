Christmas parade returns this weekend

Christmas is coming early to Kokomo, thanks to the city’s efforts to resurrect a popular holiday tradition.

A Christmas parade is planned for Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The parade will start in downtown Kokomo and span approximately six blocks.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he looked forward to the return of the celebrated holiday tradition.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off to the holiday season than with a parade,” said Moore. “We want to bring back that sense of community and holiday cheer that many remember from years past, especially during these difficult times. This Christmas parade will be the perfect addition to the annual Seiberling lighting and December First Friday event to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.”

The parade, according to city operations coordinator Dave Trine, will begin at the intersection of Jefferson and Main streets, then proceed south on Main Street to Sycamore Street, turn right onto Buckeye Street, and then go north to Jackson Street. While the parade originally was planned to go only from Jefferson Street to Superior Street, the decision was made to nearly double the length of the route to ensure attendees will be able to properly social distance. Precautions also have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among attendees, Trine said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“While sitting in a downtown association meeting, because of the COVID situation, they were going to cancel First Friday and the Santa Claus and all that stuff,” Trine said. “So the thought was to try to go ahead and go with something that was festive and safe. Being outdoors we could have the social distancing, and we’re providing masks for anyone who needs it. We’re going to have hand sanitizer stations throughout the parade route. And before the parade, we’ll have people on golf carts and go through, and if they see clusters of people, they’ll remind them to social distance.”

Alongside those extra precautions, individuals who participate in the parade concession, whether on a float or in a marching band, are required to sign a form confirming a health evaluation, like a temperature check and screening for any COVID-19 symptoms, has been completed prior to the day of the parade.

For those who can’t attend, the City of Kokomo will be streaming the event live on the city’s Facebook page. Shine 99 also will be streaming the event via its website.

According to Trine, around 50 entries had been filed for the parade as of last week, including a number of churches, nonprofits, and fire units from area volunteer fire departments.

The hope, Trine said, was for the event to return to the city as an annual holiday tradition for years to come.

“When I was a little kid there was a Christmas parade every year,” Trine said. “And I don’t recall the last one. I’m guessing probably 50 years or more. We hope for it to be an annual thing.”