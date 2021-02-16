Chicago man arrested for murder

A Chicago man has been arrested for murder following a shooting that left a Kokomo man dead in December.
On Dec. 23, 2020, officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to 803 E. Broadway St. in reference to a shooting that occurred at that residence. Upon arrival, officers were informed that an unknown suspect shot 42-year-old Sharman Pearson multiple times. Pearson was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he succumbed to his injuries.
Terrence Ben, 18, from Chicago was identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued out of Howard Superior IV. With the assistance of federal investigators, Ben was taken into custody on Feb. 9 at his Chicago home. Investigators anticipate additional arrest warrants in this case.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.