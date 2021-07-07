During the 2021 Central Indiana Field Day in the nine-county area of Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash counties, speakers will talk to attendees about a wide range of topics to improve various aspects of farm production.

Discussions range from recent research on soil health, entomology to the use of drones in farming and a farm budget update. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Kitchel Ag Solutions in Logansport.

The list of speakers will include Fred Whitford, Clinical Engagement Professor of Purdue Pesticide Programs. He will discuss USDA Farm History. Dr. Whitford has served as the Coordinator of the Purdue Pesticide Program since 1991. Fred is the author of “The Grand Old Man of Purdue University and Indiana Agriculture: A Biography of William Carroll Latta,” “The Queen of American Agriculture: A Biography of Virginia Claypool Meredith,” and “For The Good of the Farmer: A Biography of John Harrison Skinner, Dean of Purdue Agriculture,” among several other publications.

Dr. Michael Langemeier will be on hand to provide a farm budget update. Professor Langemeier is the Associate Director for Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. Most of his research has been focused on efficiencies and production costs of farms and ranches, crop and livestock enterprises. Prior to joining Purdue in July 2012, Dr. Langemeier spent 22 years in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University.

Other speakers include:

*Mike Titus, Co-Alliance, will have the grain bin rescue simulator.

*Austin Pearson, Extension Educator, will discuss how quadcopter (UAV), also known as drones, can be used to improve production.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

*John Scott, Digital Agriculture Extension Coordinator, will discuss techniques for using field data in soybeans and precision agriculture.

*Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative (CCSI) - Joe Rorick, Conservation Agronomist, will talk about his insight on soil health.

*Dr. Christian Krupke, Purdue University, will talk Pro’s and Con’s of Integrated Pest Management, the New IPM.

*Dr. Daniel Quinn, Purdue University, Professor of Agronomy, will present a corn update.

*Master Trooper Aaron Schaal, Indiana State Police, will provide transportation information.

*Logansport Fire Department, will be on hand to give First Aid/CPR instruction.

During the Central Indiana Field Day, lunch will be served. Participants can earn PARP, CCH and CEU credits by attending the event. Register by visiting http://bit.ly/CentralFieldDay21 or by calling one of the nine counties’ Extension Offices by Aug. 20.