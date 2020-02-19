As two homes near completion thanks to the financial contribution of Center Township to the city’s urban infill program, doubts remain for the township’s trustee.
Last year Center Township moved to add to the coffers of the city of Kokomo’s urban infill program to the tune of $500,000. At the time, it was projected by city officials that the contribution, as homes were built within the township and sold with profits returning to the program’s funding pool, that as many as 10 homes could be built with the money. However, at the time Center Township Trustee Rev. Robert Lee expressed misgivings about contributing to the program, worrying that the funding could go toward the more immediate needs of those in need of township assistance. Those misgivings remain as the township’s first two homes are nearly complete.
“There are some other things I’d rather participate in,” said Lee. “I’ll be working on my state of the township address, and that will speak to some of what I call the changing face of township governance to ensure our continued existence. I’m more in tune … with direct aid.”
The township’s funding, thus far, has started the funding of two market rate homes: one on 645 N. Purdum St. for $178,639 and another on 679 N. Purdum St. for $177,669.
Each is projected to be sold at market value after completion, and then the funding will be returned to the infill program to fund the construction of more infill homes.
However, Lee said he’s considering asking for what’s left of the township’s contribution to the program be returned.
“If they don’t use it, I don’t have a timeframe set, but once I get there … I’m certainly going to make some inquiries to see just what this analysis is. And if they’re not going to use it, I’d like to have it back,” said Lee.
It’s unclear if that will be an option. According to the resolution signed by the township that allocated the funding, “Any unused township funds shall be returned to Center Township.” It’s unclear at this time if the new administration intends to cease the construction of homes within the township.
Two primary issues exist in Lee’s mind. For one, he doesn’t believe those who live in the neighborhood where the homes were being constructed can afford the homes.
Second of all, Lee said he believed other options should be pursued with the township funding. While the program originally aimed to improve targeted neighborhoods through the construction of market-rate homes, the trustee said he believed other types of housing troubles may be more deserving of attention.
“There’s still the situation of emergency housing,” said Lee. “We do housing for our clients and things like that. There are some veterans’ issues, these types of things. There’s still things about homeless … There are plenty of people that have money that can build houses and those types of things. Maybe it will take longer. I understand the concept of making neighborhoods better, having homeowners, tax rolls, but that’s long-term before that benefit is realized. For instance, if I can directly impact people that need a shower, there are a few places where that happens, but unfortunately in a few places where that’s offered they haven’t conformed to standards and codes probably a lot because they don’t know.”