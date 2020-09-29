Center Township approves 2021 budget after contested vote

Center Township residents will see changes in their area, namely as city fire coverage will be returned, after a new budget was approved last week.

Last Thursday, the Center Township Advisory Board approved the 2021 budget after a contested vote. The new budget will allow the township to finally be in the coverage area of the Kokomo Fire Department, as funds were allocated to the department for the purchase of an extra rescue truck.

The budget was raised from $2,521,357 for 2020 to $2,700,000 for 2021. The increase largely stemmed from an increase for the purchase of a firetruck for the KFD which amounted to $315,000. The vote passed 2-1, with Advisory Board Members Natalie Guest and Stephen Geiselman voting for it and Linda Koontz as the lone against vote. Now that the vote succeeded, Center Township will be covered by the KFD, instead of the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department and Galveston Fire Departments.

Mayor Tyler Moore weighed in on the new deal, saying it has “gotten us in a pretty good position.”

“It’s been a long-time discussion between the city and Center Township to provide fire protection to the unincorporated areas of the township,” Moore said. “I think the city’s willingness by way of Fire Chief Chris Frazier and his staff, with being willing to sit down and come to an agreement with Center Township and their willingness too, to provide additional resources to help assure that has gotten us in a pretty good position to finally work something out to give those folks more localized protection.”

Previously, the township had annual contracts with the Greentown and Galveston Volunteer Fire Departments, amounting to $57,000 and $25,000, respectively. In 2017, talks of the KFD covering the township were shot down after the board failed to ink a deal between their township and the city. According to past reporting by the Kokomo Tribune, Center Township Trustee Robert Lee initially made an offer of $100,000, but then-mayor Greg Goodnight returned with an ask of $1.4 million for coverage of the township.

Now, it seems that the township is getting the fire protection it long has requested.

However, not all were on board with the budget increase.

“Well, there’s a whole lot I could say about this budget, and none of it would be positive,” Koontz said. “I’m totally opposed to nearly everything on it. I feel like township government was created to look after the needs of the poor and those who have come across hard times. And I don’t feel that the money over the last two years has been being spent that way. I’m just really disillusioned and disheartened at the decisions that are being made.”

Both Guest and Geiselman defended the budget increase and the purchase of the firetruck, citing the “moral and ethical obligation.”

“I have said for the last three years since all this came up, we have a moral and ethical obligation to provide the best fire protection we can. And if the mode of doing that is purchasing a firetruck, and we have the means to do, then I wholeheartedly believe that’s what we should do. If we didn’t have the means that’d be one thing, but we do,” Geiselman said.

The firetruck, like most other trucks utilized by the KFD, will be a Rosenbauer brand first-class pumper and will carry three firefighters, including a captain, a driver, and a back-end man. The truck will be purchased sometime in 2021.