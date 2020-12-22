A joint effort between the city of Kokomo and Center Township to acquire a piece of Howard County history soon will come to fruition.

Last Thursday, the Center Township Board accepted an agreement between themselves and the city to acquire Somers Park, located on the corner of East Jefferson Street and North Delphos Street. The park is named after Civil War veteran and Howard County legend Orlando Somers. While the formal vote to accept ownership of the park will at the next township meeting, both Center Township and the city have agreed on the transfer as of the park’s 100th anniversary on Dec. 21.

Once acquired, Center Township will take over maintenance and upkeep of the park, including its two playgrounds, basketball courts, and picnic area. Plans for developing the park have not yet been formally announced, but Center Township trustee Robert Lee vowed to involve the community near the park in all possible developments. He said adding new amenities that may disrupt their quality of life, such as additional lighting or sports fields, will not be added.

In fact, Lee said he would like to see the park return to its roots, if possible.

“I would like to see some type of nature habitat, learning experience,” Lee said. “Local fauna, things like that, which would have less impact topographically to the park. I think it would fit nicely in that type of atmosphere. It reminds me, and I’m showing my age now, but it reminds me of old parks that we used to have where, you know, you hold hands. You walk down the trails. You have a picnic. It reminds me so much of that type of thing, which I think would help reinstitute what family was about.”

The Center Township board voted to approve accepting the deed to the park, once a resolution was finalized between the city and township. Board member Linda Koontz was the only dissenting vote.

A Piece of History

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Somers Park was donated to Kokomo in 1920 by Orlando Somers. Somers’ storied past is a special subject for Craig Dunn, a local history buff who has written several books on the Civil War and has lectured extensively on the subject.

“I think there’s two phases of life for him, as far as notoriety is concerned,” Dunn said. “One is his Civil War involvement, and secondly would be his post-civil war activities and profession in Howard County.”

Somers moved to Howard County with his family in 1852 when he was 9 years old. In 1861, Somers enlisted in the 39th Infantry, and the regiment was organized into the Army of the Cumberland under General Robert Anderson. Somers served in major engagements of the war, such as the Battle of Shiloh, before being converted to the 8th Indiana Cavalry.

After the war, Somers returned to Howard County and enrolled in Howard College. He began his career at Kokomo Schools as a teacher before serving as superintendent. Years later, he was appointed postmaster by President Rutherford B. Hayes, a post he remained at under three more presidents before retiring from the office. Somers’ political career grew as he first served as Howard County commissioner and then eventually was elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 1898.

Perhaps most notably, Dunn said, was that Somers served as commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a veterans’ organization created after the Civil War. Somers was the first non-commissioned officer to serve at the organization’s highest position.

“He served through some real turbulent years of America’s history,” Dunn said. “Everything he ever did he did it with exemplary service on it, and he probably doesn’t get, locally, the kind of recognition that a guy that did all that should. If he had been a general there, it would’ve been huge monuments and everything else like you see around Indiana. He was just a common soldier that did extraordinary things, not only throughout the war but after the war also.”