Census worker threatened with firearm after refusing to leave the property

A census worker got more than he bargained for when he knocked on the door to one home in Kokomo.

On Sept. 22, at around 2:06 p.m., police were dispatched after a 911 call was made from a “federal agent” who reported that an individual was shooting a firearm at him. Officers arrived to find Doyle Horine, 74, who was reportedly on the property working for the United States Census Bureau.

According to a police report, Horine arrived at the residence where Eric McMillin, 25, was residing with his mother, Teresa McMillin, to encourage them to participate in taking the census. Horine allegedly told McMillin that they had to fill out the census or they “could go to prison for not cooperating.”

McMillin repeatedly asked Horine to leave, and when Horine didn’t, McMillin pointed three different firearms in his direction and fired several rounds into the air.

According to the police report, an argument ensued between Horine, McMillan, and Teresa before the situation became violent. Horine returned to his vehicle, where he called police and remained until they arrived. When police arrived, McMillin was observed standing in the doorway with a rifle strapped around his neck.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Horine told police that McMillin, armed with an AR-15 and 60-round drum, tapped on the window of the vehicle repeatedly and that Horine once again refused to leave the property once asked to, even after McMillin fired several shots into the air.

Despite reports from neighbors and Teresa, McMillin denied firing his weapons, including after officers were directed by Teresa to a handgun in a laundry basket in the house with four spent rounds.

Horine told officers that he was a federal agent working for the census bureau. Officers informed him that he was not a federal agent but a federal employee charged with taking the census. Horine insisted that he indeed was a federal agent, which, according to an interview between officers and Tim Henchman, field manager of the Ft. Wayne office of the Census Bureau, was not true.

According to Henchman, Horine was “outside of training” when he identified himself as a federal agent and told those at the residence that they could go to prison for not participating in the census. Additionally, Henchman said that census bureau employees are instructed during training to leave the property if there is any chance of threats or violence, not to return, to forward that information through the chain of command, and not to involve police unless absolutely necessary.

McMillin was arrested for criminal recklessness, intimidation, and pointing a firearm, all level six felonies, and trans­­ported to the Howard County jail. McMillin’s bond was set at $10,000.

A warrant for trespassing was requested for Horine.