Case from officer involved shooting moving to jury trial

A man who was shot by a Kokomo Police Department officer after he allegedly pointed a firearm at him will face a jury of his peers later this year.

18-year-old Cody Wright of Kokomo will face a jury trial scheduled for Nov. 12 in Howard Superior Court IV for his actions that led to him being shot by a KPD officer on Dec. 28 in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Goyer Road. Wright was charged with pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, both level 6 felonies.

The incident, according to Wright’s roommate’s calls to Howard County Dispatch, could have been a possible attempt at “suicide by cop.” According to the roommate, who declined to comment when reached by the Kokomo Perspective, Wright had posted videos and pictures to his Snapchat story, including a suicide note and videos of him firing a gun.

“It was a long rant, like to his mom,” the caller told dispatch about the note on Snapchat.

According to a release from KPD, Officer Austin Bailey, a seven-year veteran of the department, responded to the call for shots fired and found Wright behind Goodwill and Advance Auto Parts on West Markland Avenue. Wright was picking up shell casings, and in body-cam footage viewed by the Kokomo Perspective, said “dude” before he displayed a handgun to Bailey. The officer fired shots, injuring Wright. Bailey was not injured.

"The subject displayed a handgun," KPD said in a release. "The officer fired shots injuring the subject. The officer immediately called for medics to the scene to render aid."

It was around the time of the shooting that Wright’s roommates called 911, telling dispatchers that Wright was the one firing shots and that he could be attempting suicide by cop.

“The shots fired, it’s my friend. We just called in about him, and he posted a suicide note. He’s probably trying to commit suicide by cop,” the caller said.

The caller told dispatch that Wright posted a video on his Snapchat story of him allegedly “unloading like two clips.”

After Wright was injured, medics arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital before he later was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Bailey was placed on administrative leave for a short period before returning to active duty.

Wright has retained Lafayette-based attorney Thomas Joseph O’Brien as his attorney for the trial. O’Brien did not respond to requests for comment prior to the Perspective’s deadline.