Carpenters Local 615 finds steady work in 2020

With many unions struggling as a result of the pandemic year, Carpenters Local 615 has maintained a steady workload.

There are always projects to be built or construction sites that could use skilled craftsmen, and one member said carpenters are always in demand locally. Tim Bruner, a 40-year member and superintendent in the workforce of the union, said his company, Davidson Excavating, regularly employees carpenters and said business still is booming.

“What I mainly do is work for Duke Energy. I build roads, bridges, whatever they need to get to, poles that are remote that they can’t get to that have suffered water damage or whatever else,” Bruner said. “And I’ve got four union carpenters that work for me. We build wooden access roads. You know, it’s a little different than normal carpenter work, but I do keep people busy. And when we get real busy, I’m able to hire more carpenters out of the haul.”

He said the past five to six years have been very busy and said his employees have worked more hours in 2020 than ever before. COVID-19 has not affected business, he said, and as an essential contractor for Duke Energy, Bruner hasn't missed a beat.

2021 looks good for business coming up, Bruner said, but he’s hoping to get even busier and hire more carpenters. He’ll even hire carpenters to do other forms of labor work, he said. As long as they work hard, there’s a good chance he’ll employ them.

“We just completed a $1 million-plus project with ARC American, an electrical contractor. We just completed a large job down in Spencer, Ind., Medora, Ind., and also in Huntington, Ind. All three projects were let out at the same time, so Huntington was kind of in our area. But I took a lot of union carpenters out of our territory and took them down south with me,” he said.

In addition, Carpenters Local 615 union members do a lot of foundation work for Haynes International. When the company's four-high mill crashed, one of few in the world, the carpenters went in to demo the site and build it back stronger. But the biggest highlight for the year has been the Duke Energy projects.

“We just signed a contract a few months ago with Duke Energy to do [work] for them for the next few years. We are highly sought after, and we’re one of the few companies to put union carpenters on these jobs,” Bruner said. “It’s been real handy, and they’ve all been really good.”

He said the nature of hiring carpenters for months at a time, project-to-project, really is convenient versus bringing on full-time employees. And the carpenters are always ready to work.

Additionally, Carpenters Local 615 has stayed busy on projects at Solidarity Community Credit Federal Credit Union, Security Federal Savings Bank, and Ivy Tech Community College.

As a whole, the ship has remained steady for union carpenters, and demand continues to be high, with no shortage of projects that could use reliable workers in Kokomo and around the state.