‘Carl’s Kits’ helps save life of juvenile injured in Kokomo Beach shooting

Medical kits named after fallen sheriff’s Deputy Carl Koontz that are specialized for treating traumatic injuries like gunshots wounds appear to be saving lives.

The Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office created the aptly-dubbed “Carl’s Kits” in memory of Koontz, who was killed on duty in 2016. The kits, and others like them, carry a plethora of items used by first responders. The kits recently were used by KPD officers Samantha Raber, Troy Hintz, and Bruce Rood while responding to a shooting at Kokomo Beach several weeks ago.

The officers’ quick actions and the kits were credited by medical staff at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo for saving a juvenile injured at the shooting. The shooting at Kokomo Beach occurred on June 15, shortly after 5 p.m. Raber, Hintz, and Rood were the first to respond and quickly found the injured juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

Raber, a military veteran, used training from her time overseas as well as with the Peru Police Department before Hintz, along with Rood, used items from a kit to provide medical attention to the juvenile.

“It’s a team effort,” Raber said. “You remove one person, the whole thing falls apart. So the fact that Troy’s there with what he had, and between Bruce and I, it’s not just one person. All three of us know what to do, and it’s just part of the job. It’s part of the call.”

According to Hintz, the juvenile had a “sucking chest wound,” which, if left untreated, could lead to a collapsed lung. The officers used an occlusive dressing-like patch to treat the wound, which allowed for air to go out of the lung, but not back in, preventing the lung from further collapsing.

The officers also used a quick-clot bandage and a tourniquet to treat the juvenile before he was transported to the hospital.

Doctors who later treated the young man credit the officers’ actions for saving his life.

“It’s kind of what I signed on for,” Hintz said. “It’s what we’re here to do. That’s just my opinion on it, that this is what we’re here to do. We’re trained to do it, so we need to be there for people and be able to step in … it gets to be to the point where it’s second nature, where if somebody’s hurt, you just step in.”

While the kit used by Hintz was not a “Carl’s Kit,” which is carried by many officers in both the sheriff’s office and KPD, according to Rood, but it was similar.

The idea behind “Carl’s Kits” came about shortly after his death in 2016, according to Rood and former KPD Chief Gary McKay. According to Rood, quick actions from officers responding to Koontz’s shooting allowed them to “prolong the inevitable.” Through their actions, Rood said Koontz’s family was able to say their final goodbyes before he passed, and “Carl’s Kits” were created in his memory and to be used by first responders in Howard County.

The kits hold items that are designed to address wounds, ranging from fractures to gunshots and knife wounds.

“If we can offer that hope to victims in the field that we come across — and we come across citizens that have been hit by a car, been shot, been stabbed, whatever the circumstances may be — we may not save all of them. But if we can prolong that inevitable so that a family can say their last goodbyes, it’s worth the training,” Rood said.

Training for “Carl’s Kits” and others like them previously only was available in other states, such as Florida and North Carolina. With the intent to provide medical kits to more first responders in the county, Rood contacted McKay, who used contacts in the Department of Homeland Security to secure funding for the provision of the kits.

According to Rood and McKay, training for the usage of the kits has been held in the past in Kokomo, Peru, and now more regularly at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

McKay said that the majority of the sheriff’s office deputies and many KPD officers has gone through training and carry “Carl’s Kits.” While not every officer carries a “Carl’s Kits,” McKay and Rood are working to secure more funding to provide more to first responders. Rood said several organizations, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, have held fund raisers to purchase more kits.

If the public would like to donate to help purchase “Carl’s Kits” and others like them for law enforcement, checks can be made to the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 78, with a memo labeled as “Carl’s Kits.”