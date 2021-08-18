CAP Council sees Ivy Tech gift as legacy

For decades, the UAW Howard County CAP Council has been working to advance an agenda that includes protecting workers’ rights and supporting fair trade, new initiatives for working families, health and safety in the workplace, and other issues that affect the community. As the leadership of the United Auto Workers’ “Community Action Program,” council members have served as the union’s citizenship and legislative committee, committed to improving life for union members and the communities in which they live.

Looking for a new way to cement the non-profit’s legacy far into the Kokomo area’s future, the council approved a donation that is being honored in the naming of the UAW Howard County CAP Council PLC Classroom on Ivy Tech Community College’s transformed Kokomo Campus.

“Our executive board members volunteer hours of time away from their families working to promote our UAW culture and political goals within this community and beyond,” Tina Durham, chair of the CAP Council, said.

“I have asked what legacy we could leave for the next generation, how we could leave a footprint for our children. The transformation of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus offered us a great opportunity to contribute to the future.”

For Stellantis machine operator Nancy Hicks, who studied nursing at Ivy Tech during one economic downturn in the auto industry and whose two daughters earned degrees in dental assisting at the college, education is the future and Ivy Tech provides pathways to good-paying jobs for community residents.

Stellantis machine operator Mandi Drake also was once an Ivy Tech student, beginning studies for a healthcare career before an opportunity to work at Chrysler opened up. As Chrysler employees, both Hicks and Drake returned to Ivy Tech for training in robotics and advanced manufacturing several years ago. Both said the new facilities on the transformed campus bear little resemblance to the classrooms used then.

“The new Industrial Technology Wing looks like where we work every day,” Hicks said, acknowledging the effort Ivy Tech planners put into replicating a modern manufacturing floor. Drake agreed. “This looks like a real college campus, like, wow, am I at IU or Purdue? This even makes me want to take more classes.” Lora Boruff, UAW benefit representative for Stellantis, added, “Students can be very proud to come here.”

Glenn Rodgers, a General Motors retiree, noted the important spot Ivy Tech fills in the area’s education system. “Not everybody is cut out for a traditional four-year degree,” he said. “If you expect your country, your community to continue to have a manufacturing base, you have to have a trained workforce. Investing in colleges and technical schools is a way we can help achieve that goal. Companies won’t locate in a place where they can’t get trained workers.”

The continuing evolution of Ivy Tech into a community college is an important factor for Bill Kendrick, an engineer at the Stellantis Kokomo Casting plant.

“Ivy Tech is a place where a person can work and go to school at the same time,” he said. “When I was young and working and going to school, Ivy Tech wasn’t an option for me because Ivy Tech credits didn’t transfer to IU or Purdue, which I needed to pursue my engineering degree.

“Now, through people working together, you can,” he continued. “Ivy Tech is a good place to begin your work … and there’s no end to it. That’s a really great thing. Starting at Ivy Tech gives you a path toward even higher education.”

The UAW Howard County CAP Council represents six United Auto Workers locals in eight counties, including Locals 292, 685, 947, 1166, 1302, and 1448, including workers from Stellantis (formerly Chrysler/FCA), General Motors, and Plymouth Tube Co.

Students in the UAW Howard County CAP Council PLC Classroom will be studying the critical skills of “Programmable Logic Control,” the technology behind the industrial computers that now control manufacturing processes in local factories. One wall of the classroom opens onto the “manufacturing floor” of the Industrial Technology Wing to allow access to a variety of robotics, automation, and electrical technology equipment.

The UAW Howard County CAP Council’s donation helped Ivy Tech reach its goal of raising $3 million in community support to complete the $43 million transformation of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus. The new campus will be officially unveiled at a community open house set for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. The entire community is invited to come out for demonstrations, games, and refreshments.