BZA denies special exception for solar farm

Opponents of the proposed Emerald Green Solar Project can heave a sigh of relief. The Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to deny French energy company Engie’s special exception permit request to build a nearly 2,000 acre solar farm in eastern Howard County.

Michael Imbler, president of the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals and the tiebreaking vote on whether to confirm the permit request, said he read the literature distributed by both those in favor of and those against the project.

“I’ve been on the board quite a few years. That’s probably the most pressing, emotional decision I’ve ever made,” Imbler said.

“There were nights where I got up in the middle of the night and really thought about it. That’s the first time that’s ever happened to me, so I studied more.”

Imbler said that although the board members studied solar farms extensively before making their decisions, they did not speak about the topic with each other and tried to have open minds. Ultimately, Imbler did not feel certain the solar farm was a good idea for Howard County, and he was concerned the permit request was submitted before an ordinance.

“You cannot submit an ordinance after somebody’s applied for a permit. You have to have an ordinance first, then they can submit [a permit request] to that ordinance,” Imbler said. “You can’t put the cart before the horse. The horse would be the ordinance, and the cart would be the application.”

Engie’s plans for the project detail that it would last 30 to 40 years. After the project’s end the land would be cleaned up and returned to farmers. Engie planned to issue a bond so if the company went bankrupt or shut down, there would be money set aside to clear the solar panels.

“We were clearly disappointed by the Zoning Board of Appeal’s decision and believe that the Emerald Green project provides a positive long-term addition to the communities in Howard County,” Michael Clingan, press relations for Engie North America, wrote through an email.

“During development, the project engaged closely with the county, landowners and other stakeholders to understand perspectives and address concerns. We believe the plans presented reflected that Emerald Green will be a good neighbor and strong economic contributor to the area and its residents.”

While some landowners already were planning to sign contracts with Engie, other community members worried about nearby property values, materials from the solar panels potentially leaking into wells, the quality of the soil after at least 30 years of solar farming, and lost revenue due to loss of farmland.

Brad Semon, an outspoken critic of the Emerald Green Solar Project, said he first heard about the project after hearing about letters being placed in people’s mailboxes with information. He said he got involved right away and became concerned about long-lasting effects the solar farm could have on the community.

“If you look at the big picture, the mining for the materials, the emissions created from that, the manufacturing, they will never offset that. There will be so many emissions,” Semon said. “It’s not really green energy. This is all about money, bottom line.”

Semon also is concerned about the loss of agribusiness and lack of protections for residents who live near the solar farm.

Semon used information from the 2021 Purdue Crop Cost and Return Guide to estimate that farming companies, including businesses selling seed, fertilizer, pesticide, and farming equipment as well as farms themselves, could lose a combined total of around $18.5 million over the life of the project.

Engie used tax estimates based on similar past projects and consultations with its own tax and legal experts to estimate a $30 million profit in tax revenue for Howard County, out of which more than $19 million would benefit Eastern Howard School Corporation. This means the county would make a little over $20 million over the course of at least 30 years. Critics of the project say the amount the county would make is not worth the cost to residents.

“We’ve asked the commissioners to put their money where their mouth is and write an ordinance with a property value guarantee,” Semon said. “That way if we go to sell our homes and can’t, Engie has to buy us out or make up for what we can’t sell for.”

“I’d like to see an ordinance get made, finalized, and approved. Hopefully it contains things that protect the residents of Howard County and not a foreign company.”

Despite criticism and setbacks, officials at Engie remain optimistic the Emerald Green Solar Project still has a chance. Engie will be able to submit another special exception permit request 180 days after its last request was denied, and the company seems poised to take that opportunity.

“We believe that the Emerald Green project provides a positive long-term addition and contributor to the communities in Howard County,” Clingan wrote through email. “We continue to engage with local stakeholders to understand concerns and opportunities to mitigate and address those issues. We remain committed to the Emerald Green project and look forward to the opportunity to re-present our proposals in the coming months.”