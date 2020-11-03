Businesses helping businesses: Dozens of businesses decline Kokomo StrongER funding to help those who need it more

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted businesses across the board, but some that were notified they were eligible for the City of Kokomo’s forgivable loan decided to give their spot to a business more in need.

Early on in the pandemic, the city launched the Kokomo StrongER (emergency relief) forgivable loan program to help businesses stay afloat and weather the storm. The city allocated enough funding to offer $5,000 grants to 200 businesses and award them on a first-come basis. However, around 30 to 40 of those that qualified ultimately opted to pass on the funding so that a harder-hit business wouldn’t be missed.

“That just speaks volumes to the folks in this community that, time and time again, in times of need, shows that they stepped to the plate, are the epitome of the Kokomo Strong tag that was given to this community prior to the two tornadoes,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said.

One of the businesses that decided to pass the funding onto another business was Misfit Towing LLC, though owner Mike Deis said his business wasn’t immune from the effects of the virus. His business had struggled during, and even before, the pandemic.

Deis said he had to adjust his business as it slowed, adding oil change and bodywork services to his shop.

When he became aware of the Kokomo StrongER relief fund, Deis applied immediately. However, he also received federal funding for his business, which made him hesitant to accept the extra funding from the city.

“When we saw that the government gave us some money and with the city giving us some, we felt like we were depriving another small business to stay alive,” Deis said. “We talked about it. We’re small and family-owned. And we thought it would be right to go ahead and tell downtown, ‘Listen, we don’t need it. Give it to somebody that does.’”

In a letter to the city, Deis wrote that he appreciated the time and effort in the assistance but had to defer the funding to a local restaurant that held special memories for Deis: Artie’s Tenderloin.

“We visit Artie’s Tenderloin on a regular basis,” Deis said. “I’ve been going to Artie’s Tenderloin with my dad … That was one of the fondest, last memories with my dad was at Artie’s Tenderloin.”

According to Deis, the restaurant had been struggling, like many other small businesses, during the shutdown. If he would have taken the funding, he would have given it to Artie’s Tenderloin, anyway, he said.

For Deis, it was just doing something in support of what he called the backbone of this city.

“Small businesses during COVID, I mean, I think we’re up to losing 28 percent a month across the nation,” Deis said. “Small businesses are the backbone of this city, and I can prove it real easy. When was the last time you saw Walmart on T-shirt of a baseball team here? When was the last time you saw Meijer? When was the last time you saw any large chain support a local ball diamond? Never. It’s the small businesses that are holding this town together.”

Like Deis, Kim Tracy, the owner of All-Pro Plumbing, passed on the funding.

According to Tracy, the pandemic hit hard, but the business was prepared. When news of outbreaks across the country began spreading, she and her staff began making plans for office employees to work from home and field employees to take extra precautions during their work. When the shutdowns did hit, they were ready.

“For us, I think one of the biggest impacts with COVID, it has changed some of the dynamics with our team and staff,” Tracy said. “One of our integral workers is immune-compromised. So we put in a plan as soon as things started getting sketchy.”

All-Pro was deemed an essential business, and Tracy said the workload didn’t lessen during the pandemic.

When Tracy learned about Kokomo StrongER program, she decided to apply, but she soon had second thoughts. So, when she was notified that her business qualified for the funding, she said her business seemed like it wasn’t in a position to take it.

“We were working with businesses to try and assist them also that needed it far more than we did,” Tracy said. “And we didn’t want to step on any toes if somebody else could get their business going. Because we know what it takes to get that business going, and those first few years are very difficult. So what we did was we switched tactics, and we declined to accept any funding.”

The Kokomo StrongER program, which was made possible through economic development income tax (EDIT) funding, received a huge response from the community. Roughly 350 applied.

In addition to the EDIT funds made available by the city for 200 businesses, an engineering firm, Commonwealth Engineering, provided $5,000 to the program to sponsor one more business. The engineering firm had done work with the city in the past, said Moore, and opted to provide the funding when it learned of the program, bringing the total number of businesses that received funding to 201.