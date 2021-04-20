Bus drivers’ fight for unionization not over

Just a little over a month has passed since the Kokomo School Corporation Board of Trustees shot down bus drivers’ initial attempts to be recognized as part of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), but the group is not giving up on their fight to organize.

The bus drivers, now joined by custodial and maintenance employees of KSC, massed to last Wednesday’s school board meeting. Alongside them were members of the regional AFSCME Council 962, as well as other local unions, including IBEW 873 and United Steelworkers Local 2958, showing support for the group’s unionization efforts. Primarily, concerns ranged from understaffing and low pay to “basic dignity and respect,” according to a press release from AFSCME Council 962.

According to Heather Jackson, a KSC bus driver, staffing for transit employees had dwindled from more than 40 to 25 to 30 employees recently, after many, she said, took positions working for other area schools.

While no formal item was on the agenda for the school board meeting regarding the unionization effort, Jackson spoke in front of a crowded room to address her concern to the school board.

“As dedicated KSC employees, we work hard to provide quality services,” said Jackson, a bus driver of 12 years for KSC. “We care about our jobs and believe it’s time our hard work and loyalty be recognized. By joining together, we can make KSC an even better place for our students, our coworkers, and the community we serve.

Previously, the board voted 5-2 against recognizing the bus drivers as part of AFSCME. Board members Lewis Hall and Charley Hinkle voted in favor.

Jackson said that throughout the group’s efforts, they have been met with resistance and that the board had made its decision to deny bus driver’s recognition as AFSCME-represented employees without input from the employees themselves.

“We are standing up again, not just transportation but this time united with our coworkers in custodial and maintenance to ask that you reconsider our request to exercise our freedom to join together in a union,” said Jackson.

According to a letter sent to KSC Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald from the school’s transit, maintenance, and custodial employees, more than 80 percent of the KSC custodial and maintenance workers have signed AFSCME union cards.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In addition, Jackson said that every bus driver, save for five employees, also had signed union cards.

Nevertheless, Jackson said that getting a platform to speak during the meeting was an improvement.

“We really haven’t, other than tonight, got to speak with them (the board),” Jackson said. “Mike Wade (KSC Director of Human Resources and Operations) came to transportation to sit down and talk with us bus drivers and aides and ask us questions and get our concerns, and … he said, ‘I’ll come back in a week or two, give you some answers to what we’ve wrote down here.’ Haven’t seen him, haven’t heard from him.”

Jackson said that was on March 4 and that there had been no further communications since.

Wade declined to comment.

While the school board did not specifically address the unionization efforts at last week’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a COVID-19 Employee Appreciation Stipend for all employees. The stipend included two $500 disbursements in the summer, totaling $1,000. The stipend will be given to all employees at KSC.

Jackson said that while she appreciated the employee stipends, bigger issues still had to be addressed.

“It feels like another, ‘Here you go. Why don’t you take that and be happy,’” Jackson said. “But still things won’t change.”

Alongside an increase in staffing, transit employees were asking for $18 per hour with a $0.25 yearly raise, an increase from their current pay of $15.73 an hour including benefits.

Dave Barnes, KSC communications director, said that the board’s decision to not recognize employees as AFSCME represented has “been voted in.”