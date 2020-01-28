A bill introduced by state Sen. James Buck (R – Kokomo) proposes removing U.S. Senate primary voting from the hands of Hoosier voters.
Buck’s bill, Senate Bill 75, would place the onus of voting in U.S. Senate primaries on delegates voting during Indiana party conventions, effectively removing the direct responsibility from individual Hoosier voters.
In speaking on the bill during a meeting of the Indiana Senate Committee on Elections, Buck claimed the move was motivated by what the state senator called “bloated bureaucracy in Washington D.C.,” but the idea didn’t seem to gain much traction from members of the election committee.
SB 75 harkens back to history, according to Buck. Prior to the United States’ adoption of the 17th Amendment, U.S. senators were selected by state legislators for about 150 years. However, Buck said the adoption of that amendment resulted in a loss of power for state governments.
“As a result of that, you can track the power of the federal government and the centralized government increase considerably,” said Buck. “At the same time, the state’s authority and power diminished. And here we are today. We have an enormously bloated bureaucracy in Washington D.C., and very little gets done. It’s become highly politicized.”
Buck also said that the ability to run for office has become too difficult, with millionaires on both sides of the aisle able to leverage funds to create more effective campaigns.
“Now the ability to run for office is becoming very, very difficult for those that do not have the ability or the time because of their desire to earn a livelihood to run for office,” said Buck. “As I thought through this I thought, you know, I’ve been to a good number of state conventions since the mid-80s and even before that as a democrat. People there understand they have the power to change, no matter what, the political hierarchy they may want to have happen.”
However, members of the election committee didn’t seem on board with SB 75 during a hearing at the beginning of the month.
Republican state Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem said she didn’t fancy the notion of removing primary voting from the hands of Hoosiers.
“There are roughly 856,000 Republican primary voters in Indiana,” said Houchin. “For convention purposes we would be taking away their opportunity to select a candidate in favor of 1,700 delegates. I know the delegates are elected as representatives and they make choices in elections in who to put on the ballot, but in this case I think we need to leave it to the 856,000. And that’s just my opinion, and those on the Democrat side as well.”
Julie Vaughn, policy director for Common Cause Indiana, decried Buck’s bill as well.
“We rise in opposition to Senate Bill 75. We certainly share concerns articulated by Senator Buck,” said Vaughn. “We work a lot on campaign finance reform and are certainly concerned about the moneys raised by folks running for election. We’re concerned about accountability. We’re concerned about the balance of power between the federal government and state government, but we believe the power of elections needs to rest with the voters. Allowing just a few thousand to make a decision that is currently made by almost 1 million, it just results in taking power away from the voters.”
Committee Chair Sen. Greg Walker (R – Columbus) said he didn’t get a “sense of strong support” in the committee for the bill and withheld a vote on the matter. He said Buck could try to garner more support for the proposed legislation, and it could be given another shot in another meeting. As of deadline, no other hearings were set for SB 75.