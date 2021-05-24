Brookston Man Arrested for Triple Homicide

Peru – A joint homicide investigation, by the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, led to the arrest of Mitchell Page, 25 Brookston, IN. Page was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for three counts of murder.
On May 21, 2021, officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home at 2834 South 300 West, Lot 137, Peru, IN (Woodland Hills Trailer Court) to check the welfare of the residents. Officers discovered the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and four-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore.
All three of the deceased lived at the home. Preliminary evidence indicates they were shot to death on May 16, 2021. Autopsies have been scheduled.
An uninjured two-year-old boy was also found at the home. He was transported to Duke’s Memorial Hospital and medically cleared. He was released into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.
During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Page for three counts of murder. He was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Lafayette, IN. Sizemore and Page have a child together.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police by calling 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-472-1322
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.