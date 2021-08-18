Bridges Outreach seeks mentors

Bridges Outreach is rebooting and restarting its Project 30 program after a year and a half interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project 30 works to bring mentors and elementary school students together for 30 minutes of tutoring, socializing and fun a week. The mentoring program is available at every elementary school throughout Howard County, and mentors are matched with students based on their desired age range and comfort level with various classroom skills such as math and reading.

The program began in 2008 after Travis Taflinger, CEO of Bridges Outreach, learned Morning Star Church had adopted the former Darrough Chapel Elementary School. The church’s congregation helped students, gave gifts to teachers, and repaired playground equipment. As a result, grades went up and classroom behavior improved.

Taflinger reached out to Morning Star Church and asked if Bridges Outreach could emulate the program. With permission, Project 30 was born.

The typical mentoring session looks like this: The mentor checks in when arriving at the school, greets the student in his or her classroom, and then student and mentor will go to a different room and work on homework, basic skills the student struggles with, or perhaps the mentor will just listen to problems the student is having.

“It’s basically just spending quality time with the student and building a relationship and allowing a safe space for conversations that need to happen,” said Julie Hertzog, Project 30 director.

“Some of our mentors actually become family friends and connect with the parents,” said Taflinger. “COVID didn’t stop that — they could send them a message, or text them, or Facetime them, or connect with them on social media. But for a lot of our kids it was just like everything else [when COVID-19 hit]—it just completely stopped.”

While that amount of dedication is not expected of everyone, Taflinger said, true bonds do grow between many mentors and students. Mentors can work with the same student throughout elementary school, and Taflinger said one student who became a high school football player even asked his mentor to walk onto the field with him at senior night.

“It’s the power of a relationship,” Taflinger said.

The process to become a mentor is easy. Fill out an application and then attend a 45-minute training program. Training includes an overview of what mentoring should look like and how to handle situations where child abuse, neglect or self-harm is suspected.

“Studies show that the longer the relationship lasts the more impact it can have on a child’s life,” Hertzog said. “We like to ask for a commitment for at least one school year from our mentors because these students — a lot of them, the reason they are here is because they have a lot of inconsistency and change in their caregiving situation at home so we want to provide as much stability as possible.”

Bridges Outreach was founded in 2003. It works to “bridge churches, schools, and communities through programming that feeds, tutors and mentors at-risk youth.” The organization also provides after-school and summer programs. Mentors do not need to be of any specific faith, and mentoring is purely focused on classwork and the student’s life needs.

To sign up to be a Project 30 mentor visit http://www.bridgesoutreach.com/project30.