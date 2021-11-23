BREAKING: 1 dead, another injured in shooting Tuesday morning

An early morning shooting Tuesday on Kokomo’s North End has left one man dead, another in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Zachary Thomas, 38, was arrested for murder and taken to the Howard County jail.
According to Kokomo police reports, officers were called to a report of a shooting in progress in the 800 block of North Ohio Street. Police found a man inside the residence suffering a gunshot wound to his head, and another outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
The latter man, Joshua D. Briscoe, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.; The other man was taken to St. Vincent Kokomo and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.
This case remains active for investigation.
