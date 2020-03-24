Boy Scouts provides free digital media safety training, other at-home resources

Boy Scouts of America Sagamore Council is making age-appropriate digital media safety training and other resources available to all children and families for free.
Now everyone will have access to Boy Scouts of America Cyber Chip training and other scouting resources at no cost.
“As we all work together to keep each other safe and healthy we are relying more and more on the use of digital media and online resources,” said Boy Scout Executive Ben Blumenberg. “The Sagamore Council is happy to provide these resources to help keep all youth safe and provide character education resources to families throughout our community.”
Cyber Chip training was created in partnership with content expert NetSmartz®, part of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children®. Cyber Chip resources include grade-specific videos covering topics such as cyberbullying, cell phone use, texting, blogging, gaming, staying safe online, and identity theft.
The content includes short entertaining videos to educate children and older youth as well as resources for adults. Lesson plans and NetSmartz® videos are available free of charge from the Boy Scouts of America at www.scouting.org/cyberchip.
Additional resources provided to the community include a year’s worth of Boys’ Life Magazine issues free of charge through the App Store or on Google Play, as well as Virtual Merit Badge experiences, 30 Day Challenges, and at-home activities for all kids regardless of whether they are members of the Boy Scouts of America. For more information visit www.BeAScout.org or www.SagamoreBSA.org.