Boruff to run for UAW Local 685 president

Rich Boruff, a former president of UAW Local 685, is hoping to reclaim the position of president.

Last week, Boruff announced he will be running against incumbent president Rick Ward. His hope, should he get elected, is to be visible and reachable to all of his members while focusing on training and education.

“The main objective is to educate our membership and bring the presence of the president back to the shop floor,” Boruff said. “For six years, we’ve had an absence of having our president run that union from within those factory walls.”

Boruff is no stranger to leadership roles within UAW Local 685. He has served formerly as president for three terms, vice president for three terms, as a committee member for one term, a steward for one term, and he currently serves as a focus improvement program member.

Boruff also was elected chairman of the national negotiating team in 2011. That team succeeded in netting the largest investment in Kokomo-area FCA plants in the history of the company, an investment of around $1.3 billion. At the time of negotiations, Boruff said UAW 685 had around 3,200 members. Since then, 3,500 skilled and non-skilled workers have been added.

Boruff noted that his time with UAW has given him experience in dealing with both positive and negative matters related to the union.

“Unfortunately, that’s what I’ve got a lot of experience with, the ups and downs of the industry,” Boruff said.

Boruff said his primary focus as president would be to educate members. In the past, he said the “old guys” used to mentor the younger ones, something he said no longer is done.

“The old guys used to mentor you, and there were so few of us back then. They could walk you through something like, ‘The overtime canvas is done on this day.’ ‘The schedule goes up on this day.’ And those things aren’t being done currently and haven’t been,” Boruff said. “And it’s probably the most-needed thing at our local union. They need a fundamental grip on the language so they can enforce it themselves. I want to educate our membership; that’s our biggest goal.

“We’re trying to do it online now currently, but it’s really hard to have discussion and make sure that people have a good understanding of the language. So I’m going to have like a Union 101 class at our local union hall where we check our members off at each location to strengthen their knowledge of work rules, just like the simple things, like job posting language, what it means when it goes up, when it goes down. The seniority member would go on that job, teach them overtime canvassing, the ship reference language, things of that nature, things that actually impact the members.”

While Boruff said that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Local 685, he believes that the union’s membership will work together to get past the downturn. Boruff cited the product that FCA creates as one of the prime reasons why their work has returned to relative normalcy amid COVID-19.

Now, Boruff hopes to have the opportunity to bring leadership to the membership once again.

“You can’t run the union from the union hall,” Boruff said. “You have to go to the factory, and that’s what I want to do. I want to bring back the leadership to the shop floor to make sure that work rules are being followed and bring the presence of the president back to the shop floor.”

Elections for UAW 685 will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at KTP and ITPI gates at FCA, the Tipton Transmission Plant cafeteria, and at the UAW Local 685 Union Hall. Polling will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ward did not respond to a request for comment.