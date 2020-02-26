An Indiana Senate bill aimed at easing the statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse passed out of a key committee last week, and a Kokomo-native offered her own story as testimony in support of the proposed legislation.
Last week, Senate Bill 109 passed unanimously out of the standing Indiana Courts and Criminal Code Committee. That proposed bill carves out exceptions to the current statute of limitations on sex crimes committed against children in Indiana if certain evidence exists.
“This, from my perspective, is not a perfect option,” said State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), who proposed the bill. “I would have preferred to eliminate the statute of limitations altogether. But, it does provide an additional opportunity for victims to have in the specific cases.”
Under current Indiana law, which was overhauled in 2016 with the introduction of what became to be known as Jenny’s Law, a person who committed sex crimes against a child could only be prosecuted until the victim is 31 years old. That limitation would stay in place with SB 109, but three circumstances can alter it. Under the proposed law, if DNA evidence against the offender is discovered, if a recording of the crime comes to light, or a confession is made, victims would get more time.
With SB 109, law enforcement would have five years to pursue the crimes of child molestation, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation, child seduction, incest, and sexual misconduct with a minor from the point such evidence is discovered.
Dawn Price, a native of Kokomo who detailed her own account of childhood sexual abuse with the Kokomo Perspective in 2017, shared her account of trauma with the committee.
After being adopted in 1977 at the age of 5, she claimed her adopted father, Donald Croddy, began grooming her “immediately.” By the time she was 9, she said her father began raping her. The abuse continued until she was almost 13, with her father raping her “several times a week.”
“He finally stopped raping me because now I was able to get pregnant,” said Price.
Price said time and again her father made admissions of his own actions. In 1988, Price claimed she told her mother about the abuse, resulting in a confrontation where her father admitted to the abuse. In 1989, her father confessed again, this time to a Department of Child Services worker.
“My father admitted to the DCS worker that he molested me. Again nothing was done,” said Price.
Previously, the Kokomo Perspective reviewed the report created by the state agency after this 1989 meeting with Price’s father. It corroborated her claim.
She went on to tell the police in 1991 of the abuse, and Price said she was “told nothing could be done because [she] was passed” the statute of limitation.
In 2016 Price made a video she posted to YouTube, reading a letter she confronted her father with in 2016. It eventually went viral, garnering media attention.
“My parents’ church called me a liar and tried to discredit me, but that didn’t work because I had truth and proof on my side,” said Price. “My father, yet again, admitted to his pastor and the deacons that he not only molested me but several others from the neighborhood and church. The church had no choice to kick them out but still support them.”
Price told the committee that she knows her father, at this point, had 13 other alleged victims. He’s never been charged with a crime relating to these incidents.
“I was ashamed and terrified. I did tell several times, but nothing was ever done,” said Price. “The average person doesn’t know the laws or statutes when it comes to this kind of abuse. By the time I dealt with my abuse and got help, I was 43 years old, well past the current statutes. The statutes need to be abolished or extended for these types of crimes. “
Other agencies testified alongside Price before the committee in support of SB 109. She was joined by representatives from the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
Even though the bill passed out of the committee, one elected official expressed skepticism about completely lifting the statute of limitation on crimes involving the sexual abuse of a child.
“I’m going to support this bill. It’s logical, the extension we’ve made for these certain crimes. But I am going to speak as somebody who does a lot of criminal defense work,” said Rep. John Young (R-Franklin). “Frankly, I think five years is being very generous. I think once the state becomes aware of very credible evidence, I don’t see why they would need five years to bring this.
“I’m thinking about the burden that this will put on the defendant. I will go on the record and say as long as I am here I will fight tooth and nail against anything that would lift the statute of limitations on these crimes. There is just a point that is well settled common law. That’s why we develop statutes of limitations as a point.”