Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.