Bill coauthored by VanNatter would deregulate beauty industry

After a bill co-authored by Rep. Heath VanNatter recently had the beauty industry crying foul, the representative now says he won’t give the bill a hearing.

Authored by District 21 Rep. Timothy Wesco alongside VanNatter, the bill, House Bill 1364, sought to deregulate licensing in the beauty industry in Indiana by not requiring beauticians, barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians, manicurists, or electrologists to obtain a license from either the state or a local unit of government.

Instead, those without a license simply would have to disclose to customers that they were unlicensed but in compliance with state sanitary regulations.

The bill sparked a controversy, as those in the industry called the bill unsafe. Petitions to stop the bill were made last week, and one had garnered 46,216 signatures as of Monday morning.

VanNatter said one of the reasons he co-authored the bill was because it was assigned to the Employment, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which he chairs. However, VanNatter said he has decided not to give the bill a hearing, effectively killing the bill. The representative said that “the biggest reason was timing” before saying that he had “heard a lot of pushback on it.”

“I think the main reason that the author brought it up was that licensing is a barrier to employment, especially to lower-income people,” VanNatter said. “And maybe this wasn’t the right move, but I think there ought to be options for maybe apprenticeships where somebody could actually make money while they’re learning the trade, just like you would if you were a plumber or an electrician.”

In Indiana, becoming a barber or cosmetologist requires 1,500 in-person hours, as well as passing a state exam, before getting a license.

With nearly 20 years under her belt as a cosmetologist and esthetician, Kara Kitts-McKibben said her stance on the bill was simple: she was not in support. Deregulation of an entire industry, she said, would lead to unsafe practices. Regulation wasn’t taking away anyone’s freedoms to be able to reach their goals, whether it’s as a hairstylist or in some other trade, she said.

“But you have to have some sort of formal training along the way,” McKibben said. “It’s not just like you can sit someone down. I mean, every job I’ve ever had I’ve had to have some sort of training to perform the job that I would do. This is important. It’s just important. That’s my stance on it.”

Matt Barlow, owner of Barlow’s Barbershop, agreed. A bill like this, he said, could be “a huge problem.”

Barbers differ from cosmetologists in that they are licensed to shave, whereas cosmetologists may not be. Likewise, cosmetologists are permitted to color hair or wax, while barbers may not.

Susan Harding, owner of Summit Salon Academy, said if the bill were passed, it could be a safety concern.

“People come to us at all different levels of where they’re at,” Harding said. “But basically, none of them really have any knowledge when it comes to sanitation, sterilization, chemistry, chemicals, all that kind of stuff. I think for me obviously I do not support the bill at all, and nobody supports it. But you know, how are people going to learn that stuff? Because I just don’t think that that’s something people know coming out of high school.”

Still, VanNatter said he didn’t necessarily oppose the bill, pointing to the fact that home builders, as an example, were not required to have a license or certification to practice in the state of Indiana.

“I could use the same argument that cosmetologists are and say, ‘Well, a person shouldn’t be allowed to build their own house; they’re not qualified.’ Well, they are. Anybody can build their house. If you wanted to build your own house, you can build it. Nothing’s stopping you.”

Although VanNatter said he would not give H.B. 1364 a reading, the Indiana General Assembly website read that the bill had been referred to the Committee on Employment, Labor, and Pensions as of Monday morning.