Beach Boys Tribute postponed due to Coronavirus

Recent developments concerning the rapidly-spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19) and concern for the health and wellbeing of the Kokomo community have led the management team at the Kokomo Concert Association to make the decision to cancel the upcoming April 5 concert featuring Sail On.
Currently, the concert has not been rescheduled, but the staff at Kokomo Concert Association will evaluate all available options after the threat has passed.
Kokomo Concert Association and Live On Stage will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.