Automakers agree to rotating partial shutdown

Talks last evening between the United Auto Workers and the Big 3 resulted in a plan for the automakers to implement rotating partial shutdowns, among other measures.
On Sunday, UAW leadership requested that Ford, General Motors, and FCA US enact a two-week shutdown to help stave off the spread of COVID-19, and that request was rebuffed by the automakers. What followed was a 48-hour wait as the union awaited further recommendations from a joint COVID-19/Coronavirus task force.
Last evening, the Big 3 and the UAW reconvened, giving way to more measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a press release from the UAW, all three automakers agreed to multiple measures that will “increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace.”
“Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact,” read the UAW release. “They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk. The companies have also agreed to work with us in Washington D.C. on behalf of our members as we manage the disruption in the industry.”
Additionally, according to the press release, each company will be working with UAW vice presidents to “implement these improvements and, most importantly, arranging shifts to be set to adhere to CDC required social distancing and protection of members.”
More details are expected to be released soon relating to the plans, according to the release.