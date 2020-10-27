More opportunities will be available to students in Kokomo Area Career Center’s auto service technology programs as the center now is a state-certified SEAL.

Last week, the auto service technology programs at Kokomo Area Career Center, along with Century Career Center in Logansport, officially was recognized as a State Earn and Learn (SEAL). Certified SEAL programs give students the opportunity to graduate with industry credentials, college credits, and work experience from local employers.

“Public-private partnerships are at the core of successful State Earn and Learns,” said Matt DeGolyer, a regional director at the Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship. “This particular SEAL exemplifies what is possible when different entities with a common goal work together to create a talent pipeline through K-12 and post-secondary education that benefits students and employers.”

The career centers are now state-recognized partners with Chariot Automotive Group — which includes McGonigal Buick GMC Cadillac and Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Kokomo, Twin City Chrysler Dodge in Lafayette, and Academy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Tipton — and Ivy Tech Community College.

Jonathan Schuck, the director at the Kokomo Area Career Center, said he was proud to partner with the organizations. Students in the auto service technology programs now will be able to attain up to 25 transferable dual credits toward post-secondary training, earn five industry-recognized certifications that will benefit them as they seek employment, and work paid internships at Chariot Automotive Group.

“Thank you … for providing this amazing opportunity for our students that will certainly change the lives of these students,” Schuck said during a press conference last Monday at the UAW 685 union hall.

Upon completion of the SEAL, students will have the opportunity to interview for Chariot Automotive Group’s technician apprenticeship program. The apprenticeship program allows students to continue their auto career while working at a dealership and pursuing an automotive technology associate degree at Ivy Tech.

Rex Gingerich, CEO of Chariot Automotive Group, said the program is much-needed as a technician shortage continues. Gingerich said there are currently more than 750,000 technicians in the U.S. who work in more than 200,000 repair facilities. Technical schools graduate 37,000 technicians a year, but Gingerich said the need is anywhere from 46,000 to 70,000 new technicians a year.

The SEAL program, he said, will help build a pipeline of employers to fill this need.

“With this group working as a team … we can provide tremendous opportunities for students with technical interests, which will have a direct impact on our community of Kokomo and Logansport and begin to move throughout the state of Indiana, the Midwest, and the entire country,” Gingerich said. “It’s not just our city and our area and our state. This technician shortage is throughout the country, so I really feel like we have started something that could provide a great opportunity for technicians throughout our whole country.”

The SEAL programs range from eight weeks to two years. Initially, about 12 students from both career centers will be participating in the auto service technology program.

For more information on the program, email the DWD Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship at wbl@dwd.in.gov.