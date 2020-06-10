The Kokomo Automotive Museum has been adrift since 2018, and now it’s unknown how long it will remain without a home.

Last week, news broke that the downtown hotel conference center project was on an indefinite hold. For the Kokomo Automotive Museum, the project represented a new, permanent home as space was allotted to it in the conference center portion of the planned facility. Now, with a definitive timeline for the hotel conference center’s construction and opening nonexistent, the museum’s director of development said his operation is exploring other options, as it can’t go on forever without a permanent facility.

“We’ve been really committed to working with the city and the county and all these people on this project because I think it’s important. I think we all think it’s important to have a good facility like that,” said Jeff Shively, director of development of the Kokomo Automotive Museum. “We are looking at other options. We are still fund raising … We’re still pushing forward because we have to. I think everyone on the board and, like me, we think it’s important. Kokomo needs to have a museum. It may not be what we had north of town, and it may not be what we were working on with the city. But we need to have a presence.”

In May 2018, the museum’s lease at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center expired, leaving the home of many vintage cars without a physical location and no new location set in stone. The museum continued to operate, leaving its website operational and running fund raisers in an attempt to build the funds it would need to function and potentially work toward finding a new home. The facility’s vehicle collection was warehoused. Its saving grace came later that year with the announcement of the hotel conference center project in downtown Kokomo.

The museum was to have a space included in the plans for the conference center, which was to be built utilizing a smorgasbord of public funding from local entities such as the city, county, and The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau.

But the road to completion for the hotel conference center has been rocky as the museum waited for a new home. The project has undergone multiple changes as it shifted to the hands of new developers multiple times. And, last week, officials announced an indefinite hold on the hotel conference center as the pandemic played out. Yet another change in developer could occur too.

That shift meant the museum would have to wait even longer to plant roots in Kokomo. The initial target date for completion of the hotel conference center was spring 2020. By October 2019, with Envoy Companies being announced as the third developer attached to the project, the slated completion date for construction was pushed to late 2021. Now no such date exists.

According to Shively, not having a concrete plan or a permanent home has made fund raising for the museum difficult.

“It does hurt us, and it is frustrating because it’s hard to fund raise,” said Shively. “I can do small-scale fund raisers, but at the end of the day, what you want are the corporate buy-ins and the big donors. You need corporate, and you need governmental buy-in for things like that, the civic buy-in. And you need buy-in from the community. It’s harder to do that if you can’t say, like with the downtown convention center, ‘See that building right there? That’s where we’re going to be in a year when this is open, and we have a timeline.’ That hurts us, of course.”

According to him, the museum has reduced costs in its current state, and a benefactor has provided a climate-controlled space to store the vehicles. But, the vehicles need to be maintained, and that requires funding. For the museum, that means they can’t continue to be adrift for too long.

“We can’t do this forever because we do have a collection that has to be maintained,” said Shively. “The thing is, as automobiles sit and they don’t do anything, even in nice climate-controlled storage, they deteriorate. OK, so there’s not as much money for maintenance and as much money to do stuff with them. I can’t really speak to how much time we have, but it is limited, of course. We can’t wait for 10 years. That just isn’t going to work. Time is of the essence. The sooner we can get moving on something, the better.”

An ideal scenario for Shively would be still being located in the downtown hotel conference center should that project successfully restart. The location would have brought enhanced foot traffic as visitors went to conferences or even came from Kokomo Municipal Stadium. But, the current situation has forced the museum to explore other options in the interim.

In the end, Shively said it was important that Kokomo and Howard County’s rich history in automobile advancement be preserved. To do that, he said the museum should be located in the City of Firsts.

“All we want is a place to tell our story about old cars from Kokomo. Unfortunately it’s not that easy … There’s a lot of options. I try to be optimistic. If you want to boil it down to three words: I don’t know. That’s just where we’re at,” said Shively.

The Kokomo Automotive Museum’s next fund raiser is the Sunday in the Park Car Show, slated for June 21. In November the museum intends to hold its annual auction with Brent Earlywine.