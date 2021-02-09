Attorney retracts tort claim seeking damages from county after contracting COVID-19

A local attorney has retracted his attempt to seek damages from Howard County after alleging that a public defender exposed him to COVID-19.

Dan May, a local attorney in Kokomo, filed a tort claim to the Howard County attorney and Commissioner Paul Wyman, saying that public defender Kathy Noel failed to wear a mask while in the Howard County courthouse and knowingly exposed May, court employees, and other attorneys to the virus, forcing him, staff, and other attorneys to have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

His reasoning for her allegedly not wearing a mask, he said, was because she was a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“Kathy Noel is a staunch supporter of der Fuerer (sic) Donald Trump’s directive to his pea brained supporters to not wear a mask. Her rude, selfish and negligent behavior supporting this Republican nonsense and Republican political beliefs by refusing to wear a mask, is reprehensible,” the tort claim read.

May claimed that, because of the exposure, “several members of the bar” including himself, lost income and productivity during the isolation period and that “her imposition of her Republican beliefs upon me infringed on my right to be free of being infected with COVID-19.”

May went so far as to say that Noel infringed upon his right to practice his Democrat beliefs.

“Her imposition of her Republican Trumpian dogma of non-mask wearing and COVID-19 denial risked my wellbeing and my right to exercise my right to practice my Democrat beliefs of mask wearing and to be free of her Republican dogma and her negligent acts which endangered my well-being and health.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Damages to the tune of $300,000 were being sought.

In response to the allegations, Noel provided the following statement:

“On the morning of January 8, 2021 I went to the Howard County Courthouse for a hearing. I entered the Courthouse wearing a mask, and continued wearing my mask while I conducted business. Upon leaving the Courthouse and returning to my office, I received a text message from a family member advising me they had tested positive for Covid 19. Following the CDC guidelines, I immediately scheduled a rapid test. Even though I had no symptoms, my test came back positive. I promptly notified anyone I had come into close contact with, by phone. Then, once again pursuant to the CDC guidelines, I self-quarantined and worked from home for ten days.

“Mr. May’s allegations are obviously false, groundless and malicious. I do not know why Mr. May would choose to attack me in such a hateful and personal manner. I will continue to pray for both his physical and mental health. I will also be exploring all of my legal options against Mr. May for his false and defamatory statements about me.”

In an email on Friday, May told Noel that the tort claim since had been retracted after he was informed “that her confirming test came after her courthouse appearance.”

A defamation lawsuit currently is pending against him. In an email sent to May, Tim Stoesz, who is representing Noel, demanded that he retract his statements.

“I have been retained by Kathy Noel to represent her in a lawsuit against you for defamation, libel, and slander. Your letter to Howard County officials, and the County Attorney, state falsehoods about the actions of Mrs. Noel at the Howard County Courthouse. Your statements were made in reckless disregard of the truth. You should consider this email to be a demand that you retract the statements contained in the January 25, 2021 letter. These statements have been published and may be further disseminated by the Kokomo Perspective. This will cause damage to the reputation and business interests of Mrs. Noel. You have 48 hours to publicly retract these false statements. Failure to do so will bring about legal action against you. You may want to contact your malpractice carrier and do a bit of research about defamation law.”

May declined to comment.