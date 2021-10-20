Asher and Vincent announce bids for sheriff

There are already two candidates vying for the position of Howard County Sheriff. Current Sheriff Jerry Asher will run for re-election in next year’s race, and he will be opposed on the Republican ticket by former Captain and Jail Commander Harold Vincent.

Asher said he wants to continue with the projects he started in his first term as sheriff and expand on them further.

Asher has taken a particular focus on violent crimes. He hired five additional deputies and created a violent crime taskforce to focus on things like gun crimes and narcotics.

Asher said he is also excited about changes in the jail, including 24-hour nursing staff that ensures inmates can get round-the-clock medical care, and a full-time mental health therapist who works with inmates and also specializes in addictions.

Another accomplishment Asher is proud of is the installation of body cameras for deputies.

“We’re building a stronger bond between us and the community so they feel safe and have trust in law enforcement,” Asher said. “It’s something we need to continue to work on.”

Asher has been involved with law enforcement for 27 years. He began as a corrections officer and 911 dispatcher, and has serves as a patrol cop, a patrol commander, a lieutenant over training, and a deputy under former Sheriff Steve Rogers.

“I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for 27 years- I’ve grown up in it. Now I want to continue” Asher said. “I’ve been through every facet of the sheriff’s office and I’ve learned to be fiscally responsible.”

If he is elected sheriff, Vincent has ideas for changes he would like to make.

For starters, Vincent said the jail needs to be expanded. He said overcrowding has been a problem for a while, and despite attempts to alleviate it, the best way to fix the problem is to expand the jail. Vincent said he worked closely on previous expansions, so he would be well suited to the job.

“I believe the county is very close to having to look at another jail expansion, probably in the next sheriff’s term, and I don’t believe there’s anybody out there who can give guidance of feedback better than me,” Vincent said.

Vincent also wants to expand uniformed and plain clothes warrant details to get wanted individuals in the system, as well as increase officer training and reduce jail shifts from 12 hours down to eight.

“I do seriously want to revisit the 12-hour versus 8-hour shift,” Vincent said. “It just doesn’t make for a good environment for [officers] to be in there with inmates for 12 hours.”

Vincent started his career as a dispatcher for the Kokomo fire and police departments, then was hired as deputy marshal of Greentown until he was hired as a deputy for former Sheriff J.D. Beatty. A few years later, he became corporal as a shift supervisor, then a sergeant training officer, and later a captain and jail commander for five sheriff administrations.

Vincent retired in 2015, but he said he felt called to run for sheriff. He has become more fiscally conservative, which is why he is running on the Republican ticket.

Both men will be able to officially declare their candidacy on Jan. 5 of next year. Voter registration ends on April 4, and the primary election will be held on May 3, 2022.