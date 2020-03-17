Ascension St. Vincent reducing elective, non-urgent procedures during COVID-19

As cases of COVID-19 increase, Ascension St. Vincent continues to monitor the situation to protect patients, employees, and communities.
The following guidelines have been put in place to manage existing patients, protect against potential COVID-19 exposure, and ensure the availability of resources to meet emergent health needs.
Effective Tuesday, March 17Ascension St. Vincent will be canceling elective non-urgent surgeries at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Mercy, Randolph, and Williamsport hospitals.
Effective Wednesday, March 18Ascension St. Vincent will be canceling all elective non-urgent surgeries at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, including Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Orthopedic Hospital, Surgicare, and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.
Affected procedures include:
Non-urgent procedures that would require Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care:
Examples of qualifying procedures include non-critical cardiac or neurosurgical procedures where delay of care will not present risk to patients
Elective procedures that will occupy an inpatient bed:
Examples of qualifying procedures include:
Elective procedures on high risk-patients: examples include joint replacement on an elderly patient, non-urgent electrophysiology (EP) procedures (ablations)
Elective procedures on any patients: examples include cosmetic surgery, bariatric procedures, non-malignant colorectal cases
Ascension St. Vincent is following the guidance of the CDC, Surgeon General, and American College of Surgeons, which have recommended limiting elective services.