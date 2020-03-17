editor's pick featured

Ascension St. Vincent reducing elective, non-urgent procedures during COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
ascension

As cases of COVID-19 increase, Ascension St. Vincent continues to monitor the situation to protect patients, employees, and communities. 

The following guidelines have been put in place to manage existing patients, protect against potential COVID-19 exposure, and ensure the availability of resources to meet emergent health needs. 

Effective Tuesday, March 17Ascension St. Vincent will be canceling elective non-urgent surgeries at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Mercy, Randolph, and Williamsport hospitals. 

Effective Wednesday, March 18Ascension St. Vincent will be canceling all elective non-urgent surgeries at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, including Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Orthopedic Hospital, Surgicare, and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick. 

Affected procedures include: 

  • Non-urgent procedures that would require Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care: 

    • Examples of qualifying procedures include non-critical cardiac or neurosurgical procedures where delay of care will not present risk to patients 

  • Elective procedures that will occupy an inpatient bed: 

    • Examples of qualifying procedures include: 

      • Elective procedures on high risk-patients: examples include joint replacement on an elderly patient, non-urgent electrophysiology (EP) procedures (ablations) 

      • Elective procedures on any patients: examples include cosmetic surgery, bariatric procedures, non-malignant colorectal cases 

Ascension St. Vincent is following the guidance of the CDC, Surgeon General, and American College of Surgeons, which have recommended limiting elective services.

Tags