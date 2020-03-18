Ascension St. Vincent enhances visitor restrictions

Ascension St. Vincent has updated temporary visitor restrictions at St. Vincent Kokomo, as well as all hospitals in the north and south regions to reduce the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. This is being done in alignment with the latest recommendations from public health authorities and city and state officials.
Given the unique circumstances related to COVID-19, the following restrictions reduce the risk of exposure for visitors, patients, caregivers, and associates and have been implemented at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Carmel, Clay, Dunn, Evansville, Fishers, Jennings, Kokomo, Mercy, Randolph, Salem, Warrick, and Williamsport.
Hospital entrances – All hospitals have limited hospital entry points.
One visitor per patient at a time
Age minimum – Visitors must be at least 18 years of age, unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of a patient or other case-by-case exception.
Exceptions – Exceptions to visitor restrictions may be made on a case-by-case basis. In particular, compassionate exceptions will be made.
Screening for visitors – All visitors will be screened for the following symptoms:
Fever greater than 100.0 F
Cough
Difficulty breathing
If the visitor screen is negative, the visitation may proceed provided the visitor’s movement within the hospital is limited to the patient’s room.
Ascension St. Vincent appreciates the cooperation of the communities we are privileged to serve.