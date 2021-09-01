Arrowquip making farming safer for ranchers

Joseph Link grew up raising three head of cattle.

Now he works for Arrowquip, a manufacturer of cattle handling equipment, overseeing six states from his office within Inventrek.

Across those six states — Indiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and — are 31 dealers he works with to sell Arrowquip equipment.

Arrowquip is a Canadian company that began in 1988 and focuses on cattle equipment that keeps ranchers safe. Their cages, chutes and alleys are designed by engineers to be effective at keeping cattle calm while also being easy to use.

The reason calmness is needed? Stressed cattle can reduce the quality of the beef. A quality piece of meat has a lot of marbling, which is the fat and taste — what consumers are most concerned with when eating — and if cattle are stressed they burn that fat as energy, reducing the marbling in the process. Marbling, essentially, is a visual gauge to entail how tasty a slice of beef will be.

Marble is built up over time by feeding cattle on grass and then later switching to grains near the end of its life.

“If you are trying to ultrasound, trying to teeth, trying to tag, trying to inject — in order to be able to do that to a wild animal without getting hurt is very important to the rancher,” said Link.

While Arrowquip focuses on the process of working with cattle, Link found himself enjoying the end product at home, using the weekends to smoke different kinds of meats. It was a relaxing activity but also costly. When his wife, Misty, pointed out how costly, it gave Link an idea.

“Let’s turn this into a business,” he said.

And the Kokomo Beef Co. came into existence. Customers can custom order shipments of beef cut to their specifications. The company currently is taking orders for a Sept. 24 delivery.

While it’s a business, Link also sees the Kokomo Beef Co. as a hobby.

Link credits Inventrek for being the perfect spot in the perfect town to run his businesses. Thanks to Inventrek’s technology, he can communicate with his business partners in Canada and in the six states he oversees with ease.

“It’s a one stop shop,” he says of his home office in the building.

He also praises Kokomo for its low cost of living, its restaurants, its family atmosphere and its easy access to Indianapolis.

“I’m an advocate for Kokomo,” he said.

For more information about Arrowquip visit https://arrowquip.com/. You can find the Kokomo Beef Co. on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kokomobeef/.