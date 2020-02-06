Arrest warrants issued for suspects in kidnapping

Arrest warrants have been issued for three Kokomo men after a 24-year-old victim was found in the bathtub of a residence on Monday after being held there for 11 days and tortured. One of the men was taken into custody yesterday.
The warrants from Howard County Superior Court II were for the arrest of the following individuals:
Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, Kokomo
• Criminal confinement (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
• Aggravated battery (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
Uriah M. Levy, 30, Kokomo
• Criminal confinement (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
• Aggravated battery (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
Steven B. Allen, 28, Kokomo
• Aiding, inducing, of causing criminal confinement (2 Counts), a Level 3 felony
Yesterday at approximately 5:21 p.m., investigators located Wilson at 903 N. Armstrong St. Wilson was taken into custody without incident.
All three suspects have a $500,000 bond with no 10-percent bondsman or credit cards allowed.
Investigators continue to search for Levy and Allen. They should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Anyone with additional information on the location of Levy or Allen is asked to contact Captain Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.