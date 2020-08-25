Arrest made after man found battered, unconscious

Kokomo Police Department officers have arrested a Kokomo man after a victim was found battered and unconscious last night.
Just before 11 p.m. yesterday, officers of the KPD responded to 2306 N. Apperson Way in reference to a male who had been battered and was unconscious/unresponsive. When officers and medics from St. Vincent Hospital arrived, they found a 29-year-old male suffering from severe injuries. The male was transported to St. Vincent Hospital and immediately flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for further evaluation and treatment.
Detectives began processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. A suspect in the case was identified. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Jesse W. McPeak of Kokomo.
McPeak was charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. McPeak is currently being held at Howard County Criminal Justice Center. The victim is currently in critical condition.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.