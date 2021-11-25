Armored truck robbed in broad daylight

Kokomo police are looking for a man they say robbed an armored vehicle on Nov. 16 at approximately 2:15 p.m. Police say the robber was wearing a camouflaged hood, a black face mask and dark clothing.
A press release from the Kokomo Police Department said the armored vehicle was stopped at 2201 W. Jefferson St. to service an ATM. While one employee was outside the vehicle, the robber entered the vehicle, disarmed the driver, and held him at gunpoint.
The man took an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled the scene in a red or maroon Cadillac XTS that was manufactured between 2013 and 2018. Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon said no injuries were reported.
“I don’t remember how long it’s been since we’ve had an armored vehicle that was robbed,” Seldon said. “It doesn’t happen every day.”
Seldon said anyone who was in the area that afternoon should think back to whether they saw anything strange or unusual. He said police are hopeful someone driving by might have seen something that will help identify the man. The police department is also looking for any videos that might have been recorded by nearby residents.
“It’s important we catch these individuals who were so brazen, in broad daylight, to commit this type of act,” Seldon said.
Police ask that anyone with more information call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS. Calls to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers are anonymous and callers may qualify for a cash reward.