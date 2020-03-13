Area schools brace for COVID-19

Area schools and colleges are taking preventative measures to minimize the risk of spreading the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, that now has infiltrated Indiana and Howard County.
In Kokomo classrooms, teachers are going over the guidelines given by the CDC to prevent contracting and spreading the virus. Additionally, students are being encouraged to make certain they had sufficient supplies, such as pencils, and to avoid borrowing or sharing. They are asking students to take home their computers daily should remote instruction (eLearning) become necessary. The schools have sent home letters to parents advising them of the measures being taken to protect the student community.
“Kokomo School Corporation trained staff March 10 to 11 on precautionary measures and strategies to ensure the continuity of the educational process for our students. Kokomo School Corporation families received similar correspondence March 12 informing our parents that school officials will continue following guidance and advice from the Howard County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education,” said Dave Barnes, director of communications for Kokomo School Corporation. “In addition, parents and students were informed concerning distance or remote learning procedures that would be implemented at the various grade levels should eLearning become necessary.”
Similar letters were sent home in Taylor, Eastern Howard, and Northwestern school districts. Western School Corporation was unable to be reached for comment, and no information about its strategies was available on its website at this time.
Indiana University Kokomo students received a letter on March 10 via email from IU President Michael A. McRobbie, stating that classes would be held remotely for two weeks following the spring break recess scheduled for March 15 to 22. Instructors have been working to develop online content for their face-to-face classes and will adjust if needed to extend the remote learning plan for students. The library will remain open to allow students to access their classes using campus computers.
Ivy Tech Community College is currently on spring break and has decided to extend it another week. The continuation of current courses and the start of new eight-week courses will resume March 23, at which time the college will move to deliver all courses virtually.
The college plans to deliver courses virtually through April 5 initially. The college will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state, according to a release from Ivy Tech.
All schools are cautioning students, staff, and faculty to practice social distancing protocols and other safety procedures such as frequent hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, avoiding shaking hands, and covering coughs and sneezes using a tissue or upper sleeve area of the arm.
School communities also are being advised to stay up to date with any emerging changes from the Center for Disease Control.
On Thursday, March 12, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that schools would be able to waive up to 20 days of missed classes in light of the virus outbreak. Marion County and Boone County schools already have announced closures. It’s unclear how Howard County schools will use this waiver at this time.
For current information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and precautions that should be used visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.