Area’s FCA US plants aim for WCM accolades

Achieving new heights in FCA’s World Class Manufacturing is no easy task, but several of the area’s plants appear poised to do just that.
This year, three of FCA’s four functioning area plants are on the cusp of climbing from the bronze ranking on the WCM ranking scale to silver. Notably, the Tipton Transmission Plant (TTP) already possesses that precious designation with a score of 61. In this year’s upcoming audits, Kokomo Transmission Plant (KTP), Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP), and Indiana Transmission Plant I (ITP I) are closing in on the silver rank.
Ascending the WCM ranking system, said the managers of the plants, will serve as yet another testament to the area’s workforce.
“The team we have, the people we have, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it (the operation) run as well and look as good as it’s looking today,” said FCA General Manager Transmission Operations Bob Varsanik.
Presently, KCP stands the closest to achieving the necessary 60 points on the WCM scale to achieve silver, as it holds 58 points coming into the year.
As the world’s largest high-pressure die-cast facility, the nature of the work undertaken at KCP makes the plant’s climb of the WCM ladder particularly unique, according to Plant Manager Jerry Skomp.
Still, plant personnel is preparing for audits this year, Skomp said. An internal audit likely will take place in March, and depending upon how that goes, an external audit would be next. Then, if all goes well, the plant could tack on the two additional points needed to achieve silver.
“We’re looking forward to it. It would be a very significant milestone … I know (former plant manager) Dave (Dukes) was involved with our central team in developing the criteria for casting that’s a little different for the challenges with AM (autonomous maintenance) for dies and things like that that present their own contamination,” said Skomp. “It’s a little different process, but I think it’s doable.”
Like KCP, both KTP and ITP I stand on the precipice of silver with both plants currently holding scores of 57.
In the instance of KTP, which is the area’s largest plant and thus responsible for the widest array of transmission manufacturing processes, the undertaking will be sizable. But as KTP Plant Manager Dukes said, the plant’s employees could pull it off.
“When it comes to KTP, we’re over 3 million square feet. With that size and magnitude and the people, it’s going to be a major accomplishment,” said Dukes. “It’s absolutely achievable. It won’t be easy, but it’s absolutely achievable.”
Like KCP, an internal audit is scheduled for March for KTP. From there, plans would be put in place for the subsequent external audit that could garner the points the area’s largest plant needs for its silver expansion.
“I’m so proud of what’s been accomplished there,” said Dukes. “The change in that plant is almost unmeasurable, from the perception of the inside, the cleanliness of it, the involvement of the people. I’d put that plant up against anyone.”
ITP I also is knocking on silver’s door. The plant’s manager, Deedee Fultz, said the workforce is prepping for an upcoming audit.
“Right now we’ve kind of switched our tune a little bit,” said Fultz. “We’re preparing for an audit because our new WCM lead … wants to reaffirm our scores. We’re trying to build up for that.”
That prep comes at a time when the plant received a slight bump in its nine-speed production rate, but Fultz said the workforce of about 1,500 employees can handle the task as they continue to up the quality of their work and the plant itself.
“We’ll just keep working to keep quality-conscious … As long as we continue to make a quality product like we’re making, we’ll always be in business,” said Fultz.
Should all of this year’s audits go well, each of Kokomo and Tipton’s plants will pass a milestone like the one that was celebrated in 2016 when each of the area’s plants crossed the bronze threshold.
TTP earned its silver designation 2018.