Area public schools unanimously oppose HB 1005

A controversial bill has sparked the ire of area educators, and the superintendent of every public school in Howard County has come out in opposition.

House Bill 1005, authored by Bob Behnning (R-Indianapolis), aims to increase school choices for parents. If passed, the bill would create an educational savings program and increase eligibility for school vouchers, which are state-funded scholarships for students who want to attend participating schools, to families with a combined income of $145,000.

The caveat, however, was that the increase in voucher eligibility and savings programs would be funded by dollars normally used to fund public schools. Public educators said it comes at a cost to public school funding, and in response to the bill, four area public school boards, Kokomo, Western, Eastern, and Northwestern, have adopted resolutions in opposition to HB 1005. Taylor, as well, came out in opposition to the bill. Superintendent Chris Smith worried primarily that, if passed, HB 1005 could take students away from the school district.

“Here’s the bottom line,” Smith said. “If they’re taking a third of public money, this will hurt every school corporation in the state of Indiana. And don’t let anybody tell you different. I’ve been doing this a long time. I’m going into my 36th year in public ed, and I’m a public ed advocate. And when someone says, ‘Well, don’t you care about kids? They have a choice, and we have all different types of learners,’ I believe at Taylor Community Schools that we can support all those different type of learners. And that includes special ed, higher ability, etcetera.”

HB 1005 comes on the heels of a report completed by the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission, a group tasked with determining and recommending adequate, competitive teacher pay in the state.

The commission’s report was published last December and found that an additional $600 million investment would be needed to make the salaries of teachers competitive in Indiana.

Western Superintendent Randy McCracken questioned the impetus of HB 1005 following the findings of the report.

“The governor had a task force and looked at there needs to be more money coming into classrooms and public education to support public teachers,” McCracken said. “And yet at the same time, the legislation is wanting to expand vouchers and education savings accounts, so that is kind of contradictory to what needs to be happening in order to support public education, which is available to all students.”

Another aspect of the bill is that it would create educational savings accounts (ESA’s) for eligible students, such as those in military families, disabled students, and children in foster care, to be used to pay for private schools. ESA’s would provide a stipend of $5,000 to $7,000 to be used toward education expenses, but it only would be usable in private institutions.

Notably, the funds used for ESA’s come from the entirety of state public school funding, not just in the specific school district it is used in, meaning that even if a school district did not lose a student to a private school, funds still could be drawn away for use in any other school district.

Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey called using funds that normally would go to public schools the equivalent of a “taxpayer-funded debit card.”

Bilkey said she never had seen a bill spark such vocal outrage and solidarity among educators in the area.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I have never seen something gain so much of a reaction and a response and just input from everybody on what is best for public education.’ It is definitely a rally,” Bilkey said.

Not all educators in the area, however, opposed the bill.

Kathy Tucker, an admissions counselor at Redeemer Lutheran School, a Christian-based private school in Kokomo, said that the bill would give more options to parents who want to send their children to private schools and that the more options available, the better off parents and students will be.

“It’s essential (the vouchers) because lower-income families need the same opportunity as a family with a lot of money in order to provide the best education possible for their child,” Tucker said. “They have the same goal for their children as anybody else, but it has always been a case where they couldn’t afford to go get something else. Vouchers take that away, and it puts most everybody on an even playing field. And if we increase those voucher limits, we let even more people onto the playing field.”

According to Tucker, the admissions rate at Redeemer Lutheran has gone up 80 percent, an increase she credited to the success of vouchers and school choice expansion in Indiana.

HB 1005 is pending review under the Senate Education and Career Development Committee.