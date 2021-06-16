Area near Delco-GM Site 5 still under active investigation by EPA

A Kokomo neighborhood near the former GM-Delco plant has been tested for dangerous chemicals for years, and some residents believe their health has been affected.

Siblings Christy Pickard and Jeff Pickard have lived on North Buckeye Street for decades. Christy spent time as a young woman with her grandmother in the neighborhood, and Jeff purchased a house there in 2005. Christy followed suit soon after. One constant in the neighborhood was that it was near the GM-Delco plant, and in recent years, their homes, among others, have been the subject of chemical testing by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to Christy, EPA representatives first contacted her and Jeff in 2016 and began testing their homes in late 2018. According to documents from the EPA’s website, the primary contaminant from the former GM-Delco Plant Five is trichloroethene (TCE), a chemical that can be harmful once above a certain amount.

Jim Mitchell, an EPA representative, said that tests are being conducted on soil, gas, and indoor and outdoor air. According to Mitchell, an EPA “corrective action” plan is being followed, analyzing the area for potential TCE contamination.

Site 5 has been vacant since 1993 when the plant was demolished. Prior to shutting down, the site was used for a myriad of manufacturing purposes, including manufacturing car parts, radio parts, and other goods. GM operated the site between 1953 and 1991 for the production and testing of circuit boards before closing.

According to Pickard, mitigation systems have been installed in a number of homes in the neighborhood, including hers and Jeff’s.

Both Christy and her brother reported experiencing major migraines after moving into their homes in the neighborhood, but Christy’s health issues, which she alleged were due to contamination from Site 5, started years ago.

The Pickards’ grandmother lived just a block away from Site 5, and Christy visited often. She said she “practically lived” at her grandmother’s house in her younger years.

From her early to mid-20s, Christy said she experienced at least six known miscarriages and a range of other infertility issues.

“And you can never find a reason why,” Christy said. “And I had a good doctor. We didn't know what the problem was. He didn't know what the problem was, and he's no longer with us … But I went through hell with all that, and looking back, I do believe [contamination from Site 5] is part of the problem.”

Jeff also reported medical issues, ranging from major migraines that he claimed began shortly after he moved into the neighborhood to memory loss.

While testing has occurred in both of Pickards’ homes for years, results still are pending, according to Mitchell, who added that the neighborhoods surrounding Site 5 were still very much “an active site.”

“The thing is, the area that we’re looking at, we’re trying to get as many people to test their homes as we can,” Mitchell said. “We’re successful in getting access into some of those areas. Sometimes people just don’t let us in their home, and I can’t go in unless somebody agrees and allows me to come in. I still have an active investigation going on there, eventually work and touch base with the state and come up with a plan in terms of what happens if somebody sells their home and somebody else comes in, things like that. Kind of a way to let people know that there still is an issue or potential for exposure if you’re home hasn’t been tested.”

Mitchell said that testing will continue for “the foreseeable future.”