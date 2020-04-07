Area hospitals prepare for COVID-19 surge

In the coming weeks, officials expect a surge in COVID-19 cases. What happens then, they said, depends on how people adhere to social distancing guidelines to limit the virus’ spread.

Last week, government officials, area hospital officials, and doctors made it clear during a press conference that the peak of COVID-19 infection is likely to hit soon, between now and April 22, they anticipated. But no one knows sure what that will entail, especially since the height of that infection rate curve could vary drastically.

In Howard County, area hospitals have been preparing for this surge in cases, but one message became abundantly clear: if the population isn’t proactive about limiting exposure to COVID-19, hospitals can’t handle all the cases that are coming.

“I would say we have what we need,” said Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo President Margie Johnson. “But we don’t have what we need if we hit that peak. It’s about preservation, right? I think a lot of times we’re hearing about the caregivers not having. We’re preserving, so we’re rethinking how we use all of our PPE, all of our supplies. We’re rethinking how we repurpose safely following all the CDC guidelines. But it is a different way of practicing. I would say we have what we need, but we’re not going to have what we need if we hit those peaks.”

If that comes, said Community Howard Regional Health President Joe Hooper, tough decisions will need to be made by caregivers.

“We need to flatten that curve. We need to not have that big peak. Because if that happens, then we’ll overwhelm the hospitals. And if that happens, then the hospitals can’t care for all the patients, and we’re going to be forced to make decisions about who gets care, who doesn’t get care,” said Hooper. “We don’t want to be in that position. Social distancing will help flatten that curve and stop the spread and keep it to a level that we can manage.”

But such outcomes still can be avoided, officials stressed.

According to Howard County Health Officer Dr. Donald Zent, federal estimates for infections of COVID-19 range from 100,000 or 250,000 if action is taken by the population to flatten the curve to 2.5 million or more if the spread of infection isn’t reduced.

For Howard County, where Monday 34 cases were reported, Zent said more cases will materialize.

“It’s not a pretty picture. It’s not thousands, but it could be in the hundreds range as a rough estimate,” said Zent.

The only means to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed four Howard County residents, is to practice social distancing and staying home except for traveling for necessities.

“I know that what is being asked of us is very tough. It’s very tough. It’s tough to be at home with small children. It’s tough to not go to work,” said Dr. Martha Hoshaw. “These are hard things that are being asked of us to do … but we must stand our ground right now. When our children are reading about this pandemic in the history books, and I know we will be reading about this, they will say millions of people did small things to save the world. They washed their hands and stayed at home. Those are the things we must do right now, and it will save tens of millions of lives. “

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

On the front lines

In Howard County’s two primary hospital networks, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health, officials said the benefit they have in the fight against COVID-19 is that they’ve had about three weeks of lead time to prepare before the virus hit the area.

For Community Howard in particular, that preparation has manifested in a variety of ways, starting with visitor restrictions at the hospital and the cancellation of all elective surgeries to preserve medical supplies, such as ventilators, which are crucial in treating patients who become critically ill due to COVID-19. These limitations also decrease the chance of virus exposure from the community within the hospital.

And if that happens "And if that happens, then the hospitals can’t care for all the patients, and we’re going to be forced to make decisions about who gets care, who doesn’t get care."

According to Dr. Mohammad Tariq, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor with Community Howard, most individuals who are infected with COVID-19 experience no symptoms or very mild symptoms similar to influenza. These include fever, fatigue, dry cough, and body aches. But, he said, patients require hospitalization when they experience shortness of breath.

“You don’t want to wait if your oxygen levels are low or it’s started to affect your lungs as pneumonia. You don’t want to delay treatment,” said Tariq.

According to officials last week, about five or six of the area’s 34 cases required hospitalization to this point.

Preparation for such cases at Community Howard also has resulted in a reworking of hospital infrastructure. In particular, treatment units have been split into COVID and non-COVID treatment areas. Similarly, hospital officials have kept a close eye on the number of ventilators they have available. Specific numbers haven’t been released regarding how many are available locally, with both hospitals claiming those numbers are fluid as the units are moved throughout their respective medical networks depending upon need, but redundancies were also in place.

“We have the usual number of ventilators, but we have had several meetings pretty much every day or more than a day to back up to back up to back up,” said Tariq. “If we have more people on the ventilators then what are we going to do? So we have backup ventilators, and we have planned to use the operating room. There are certain other what we call bypaps that can be converted to ventilators. So we have several backup plans in place to support those very sick patients.”

Efforts to conserve resources and prepare for a potential influx of COVID-19 cases, said Community Howard physician executive Dr. Michael Stennis, have been nearly all-consuming. Hospital entrances have been limited, and screening procedures are in place. Similarly, hospital staff has been redistributed or even retrained, in some instances, to prepare.

While it was stressed that the health network still is treating non-COVID-19 cases as needed, the pandemic has taken over life at the hospital.

“The succinct answer is that COVID is really all we do,” said Stennis. “We have a lot of people that come in for different illnesses, and we’re able to take care of them in the acute setting. But all of our elective or things that can be deferred for 30 days have been deferred. We’ve been very COVID-focused, not only as a regional hospital for Kokomo, but Community Network has been extremely COVID-focused for the last month.”