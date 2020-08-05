An attempt by a local man accused of killing a child in a hit-and-run incident to suppress evidence at trial has failed.

Last week, the Court of Appeals of Indiana denied a second attempt by Joshua Cochran to not suppress certain statements and evidence gathered during Cochran’s arrest in 2018. At the time, Cochran was arrested after allegedly striking a 10-year-old girl with his car, which resulted in fatal injuries for the child. Cochran also allegedly left the scene of the accident.

The court of appeals decision represented the second failed attempt by Cochran to suppress evidence gathered by Kokomo Police Department officers after Cochran’s 2018 arrest.

In the first attempt, Cochran’s attorney, Stephanie Doran, argued in Howard Superior II in January that certain evidence should not be admitted during a jury trial. The evidence in question was primarily gathered after Kokomo Police Department officers took Cochran into custody on Aug. 9, 2018. The evidence in question primarily consisted of statements Cochran made to officers, as well as the results to a blood test obtained after Cochran’s arrest.

Doran argued in the local court before Judge Brant Parry that the blood draws were obtained unlawfully and that officers on the scene failed to advise Cochran of his right to consult with counsel before asking him to consent to a blood draw. Cochran faces charges relating to allegedly being under the influence at the time of the incident.

Similarly, Doran also claimed the statements Cochran made to officers, in which he allegedly admitted to striking 10-year-old Renay Jenkins with his vehicle and leaving the scene, also should be suppressed because Cochran did not “knowingly and voluntarily” waive his rights.

But, Parry was not swayed and denied the motion to suppress. This denial was followed with an attempt at an interlocutory appeal, with which Cochran sought to have the Court of Appeals of Indiana weigh in on Parry’s denial of the motion to suppress. The higher court, however, denied a petition to accept jurisdiction of the interlocutory appeal after reviewing the request.

Now, it appears Parry will have to reset a trial date for Cochran, as the latest trial date of Aug. 11 was canceled after Doran filed for the interlocutory appeal. A status conference is set for the case on Oct. 6.

The entire case stems from 2018 when Cochran allegedly struck Jenkins with his vehicle on Alto Road in 2018. Officers later located Cochran at his home just down the road with damage to his car. They claimed he was under the influence of drugs during the crash and allegedly found marijuana on his person as well. As a result, he faces a smattering of felony-level charges, including the level 5 felony charges of causing death when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in his blood and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The prosecutor’s office also filed a level 3 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident against Cochran, as well as a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.