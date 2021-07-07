Apartments, office space coming to abandoned church

An abandoned church near Kokomo’s downtown area soon will be transformed into apartments and office space.
FLF Property LLC, headed up by owner Kerry Featherston, is working to rehabilitate a long-abandoned church at 604 N. Main St. into new apartments and office space. The build will be funded partly by Featherstone and also through the Kokomo Community Development Corporation in a deal that was approved by the Kokomo Redevelopment Corporation (RDC) last month.
The project will convert the church building into several apartments, which Featherston said will be seven one- and two-bedroom spaces, as well as commercial office space, though he said preliminary plans for how the space will be divided still could change.
The property currently is zoned as religious; Featherston will need approval from the Kokomo Common Council before proceeding with the rehabilitation work. Featherstone hopes to start the project in September.
The forgivable loan was approved by the Kokomo RDC to the tune of $122,500. According to City Attorney TJ Rethlake, it will be given to the Community Development Corporation in lieu of directly to Featherston for accountability purposes. The loan also consists of private funding from First Farmers Bank and Trust.
Rethlake further explained that the property will need to be rezoned prior to the distribution of the forgivable loan. After, the loan will be disbursed on a “pro-rata” basis, meaning that the funds will be distributed on an ongoing basis as the project nears completion, based on a percentage of work completed.
Those who are interested in leasing space can email Featherston at slfproperty@yahoo.com.