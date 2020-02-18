Apartment zoning faces criticism

An apartment development planned for West Superior Street cleared a major public hurdle as a local developer takes on multiple projects with government aid granted by the last city administration.
Last week the Kokomo Common Council voted to approve rezoning for the lot at 402 W. Superior St. It’s at that location where local developer Scott Pitcher with Fortune Companies intends to construct a 16-unit, worker-rate apartment complex. The $1.5 million development, which Pitcher is undertaking along with other projects utilizing forgivable loans from the city of Kokomo, faced opposition from council members, residents, and area business owners alike, but passed with a 5-3 vote by the council.
Primarily, residents and business owners voiced opposition to the project due to fears that it would create traffic congestion on West Superior Street, which is a roadway that remonstrators said already incurs traffic issues after it was narrowed a few years ago.
James Meck voiced such a concern as the owner of Crazy J’s Ice Cream Bar, which is located nearby along West Superior Street.
“The traffic along Superior Street, we don’t know the effect the skating park will have on it,” said Meck. “Right now it’s barely passable for about seven months a year. Now we’re going to put more traffic there?”
Councilman Tony Stewart concurred with Meck, joining council members Kara Kitts-McKibben and Jason Acord in voting against the proposed rezoning. Acord voiced concerns over the need for more apartment developments in the downtown area, and Kitts-McKibben echoed similar sentiments. Similarly, Kitts-McKibben said she saw an issue with granting public funding to private developments.
“I feel like there’s a lot of things in Kokomo that money could be given to and spent on … The core focus of everything in the past administration had been downtown, downtown, downtown,” said Kitts-McKibben. “We’d been focusing all of our energy on that in giving out forgivable loans. How many forgivable loans do we have to give before we’re tapped out?”
Right now the Superior Street apartment project coincides with another sizable project Pitcher is undertaking with the assistance of city funding.
With this apartment development, a $490,000 forgivable loan was approved via a resolution of the Kokomo Redevelopment Corporation last November. Similarly, he will be tackling the redevelopment of the downtown lots at 114-118 W. Walnut St., which was formerly occupied by the Barko building before its emergency demolition several years ago. That project will differ from the Superior Street project and will instead entail the construction of a unit housing three for-purchase residential condos as well as three business spaces. The West Walnut Street construction will cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, and a $490,000 loan also was approved to assist with this project last November by the Kokomo Redevelopment Corporation.
Both loans come from tax increment financing proceeds.
Pitcher said such loans and partnerships between the city and developers are needed to encourage developments. In the case of the Superior Street, he said the loan helps drive down the cost of rent for the worker-rate housing, where rent will be between $725 for one-bedroom units and about $899 for a two-bedroom unit.
“Without the incentives, the lease rates would probably be $200 or $300 more per month,” said Pitcher. “Incentives buy down the cost, which makes them affordable. If you build them and people can’t afford them, it doesn’t make sense.”
The developer said there is a real need for worker-rate housing in Kokomo. As evidence, he referenced the worker-rate apartments his company redeveloped from the long-abandoned former Indiana Business College at the corner of North Main and East Taylor streets. That project, he said, was already at 50-percent capacity after being on the market for only 10 days.
The developer also said that former-Mayor Greg Goodnight’s administration long had sought to develop the former Barko lot and the empty lot at West Superior Street. But, said Pitcher, no one else was willing to take on the projects. So, he decided to take on the work.
“There was a huge amount of builders and developers offered these projects. No one else would do them. These projects are too small for a lot of people and too big for other people. I know local builders were offered the chance to come downtown; they just didn’t want to,” said Pitcher.
Site approval still is needed for the West Superior Street apartments, and Pitcher hopes to start construction in March. With the former Barko lot development, Pitcher hoped to begin construction in June.