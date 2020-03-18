AP: Big 3 to close all plants

Reporting by the Associated Press indicated that General Motors, Ford, and FCA US have agreed to close all plants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
A formal announcement concerning the planned closures was expected to occur later today, and more details will be released at that time. The Associated Press interviewed two individuals briefed on the planned closures, and one of them indicated an agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) would have the companies monitor the situation weekly to decide when it would be appropriate to reopen the plants.
The impending announcement would mark a reversal in discussions between the Big 3 and UAW. Yesterday the UAW issued a press release detailing an agreement to implement rotating partial shutdowns. On Sunday, the UAW had pushed for a two-week shutdown of all facilities as COVID-19 was permeating the workforce of various Big 3 manufacturing facilities.
Locally, last week an employee at FCA US’s Kokomo Transmission Plant had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the quarantining of between 15 and 20 individuals who had come in direct contact with the infected person. Local health officials indicated the FCA employee’s case of COVID-19 was likely a community-acquired illness, meaning the virus was circulating around the community in general. The infected individual hadn’t traveled out of the country.