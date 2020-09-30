It is almost debate time once again for Howard County.

The debates, organized by the Kokomo Perspective, Kokomo Tribune, Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, and the League of Women Voters will be held on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Inventrek Technology Park.

While it will not be open to the public, the debates will be live-streamed through Zoom and on kgov.com. The streams of both nights of the debates will be shared on the Facebook pages of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Kokomo Perspective, and questions from the public will be fielded if time permits.

The first night of debates, Oct. 7, will feature the county treasurer, district two county commissioner, and county council at-large.

Christie Branch will seek to retain her position as treasurer against Edward L. Foster.

In the following debate, incumbent District Two County Commissioner Jack Dodd will face off against Rick Emry.

For the county council at-large position, Martha Lake, Daryl Maple, Warren Sims, and incumbent county council president James Papacek will be the last debate of the evening.

On Oct. 14, House of Representatives Districts 30 and 38 will feature be featured, while the uncontested District 32 will only have one candidate partaking.

For District 30, long-time incumbent Mike Karickhoff will face off against newcomer Dylan McHenry.

Because Democratic nominee Amie Neiling suspended her campaign, incumbent Anthony Cook will have an allotted time to discuss his platform during what would’ve been the debate for District 32.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Democratic nominee Tom Hedde will debate incumbent District 38 Representative Heath VanNatter on Oct. 14 as well.

The general election takes place on Nov. 3. The links to the debates will be shared online through the organizer’s websites and social media. kgov.com will also be streaming the debates.

Here are the registration links to pre-register at this moment to attend.

October 7 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Candidate Forums: County Treasurer, County

Commissioner District 2, and County Council at Large:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_20IY4YGdQXWifY2fmXXLJw

October 14 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Candidate Forum: State Representative

District 32, District 38, and District 30:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x0qO3uXaRzSBxCO2L7d6YA